Trump to reveal Iran nuclear deal decision on Tuesday

Donald Trump said in a tweet on Monday that he will announce a “decision” on the Iran nuclear deal at 2pm on Tuesday, at the White House.

The US president had faced a deadline of Saturday, May 12th, to recertify the deal. Mr Trump has signalled he will pull out of the agreement by the deadline unless it is revised, but he faces intense pressure from European allies not to do so.

Earlier on Monday the British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, used an appearance on Fox & Friends, on Fox News, to appeal to Trump not to withdraw from the pact.

“The president is right to see flaws in [the deal], and he set a very reasonable challenge to the world,” Johnson said, arguing that the US should work with France, Germany, the UK and others to improve the deal, which was signed by the Obama administration in 2015.

“He said: ‘Look, Iran is behaving badly, has a tendency to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles. We’ve got to stop that. We’ve got to push back on what Iran is doing in the region. We’ve got to be tougher.’ ”

The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, suggested Iran could remain in the pact if the United States dropped out. Speaking live on state TV, Rouhani said “getting rid of America’s mischievous presence will be fine for Iran” if other signatories continued to be committed.

Earlier on Monday Trump criticised John Kerry after reports that the former secretary of state has been promoting the Iran nuclear deal. Trump said on Twitter: “The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

Kerry, who was also the lead negotiator for the Obama administration on the Paris climate accord, has been promoting both agreements since he left office.

The Boston Globe reported on Friday that Kerry, the lead negotiator on the deal for the Obama administration, had been privately meeting foreign officials to strategise on how to keep the US in the deal. Trump has been highly critical of the pact and has threatened to leave it.

Kerry has met Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and at least one of their meetings was at a public event in Oslo in June 2017, when they sat on the same panel with the EU’s foreign policy-chief, Federica Mogherini, and extolled the virtues of the nuclear deal.

Kerry, a keen environmentalist who regularly derided climate-change sceptics and championed ocean health as secretary of state, has also continued to speak out on those issues since becoming a private citizen. – Guardian