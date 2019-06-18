Trump to launch 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

US president Donald Trump will launch his re-election campaign on Tuesday in Florida when he holds his first rally of the 2020 presidential season.

Thousands of supporters are expected to attend the event in Orlando, which will also be attended by vice-president Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump.

The president teed up the event on Twitter on Monday.

“Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible – and it will only get better.”

But Mr Trump’s appearance comes amid a background of weak poll numbers which suggest that the president could have an uphill challenge to win the election, which is still 17 months away.

A Fox News poll released at the weekend showed Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden leading nationwide polls at 49 per cent, compared with just 39 per cent for Mr Trump.

It is not the only worrying set of polling numbers for Mr Trump as he begins his campaign for a second term as US president.

According to reports, internal polls commissioned by the Trump re-election campaign in March showed the president trailing Mr Biden in 11 key states, including swing states that Mr Trump narrowly won in 2016. According to ABC News, Mr Biden had a 55-39 lead over Mr Trump in Pennsylvania and a 51-41 lead in Wisconsin, the polls found.

Asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about the polling in a wide-ranging interview released at the weekend, Mr Trump said that the polls did not exist.

“Those polls don’t exist. I’m losing in 15 out of 17 states? Those polls don’t exist,” he said. “I just had a meeting with somebody that’s a pollster and I’m winning everywhere, so I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Pollsters fired

The apparent leaking of the polling data has prompted the Trump team to fire some of the pollsters used by his re-election campaign.

White House officials did not deny the existence of the polls but noted that they had been conducted in March, before the completion of the Mueller investigation, arguing that Mr Trump’s support has strengthened since then.

Mr Trump challenged the findings of the polls on Monday.

“Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” he tweeted, a reference to his 2016 election campaign slogan.

Mr Trump is due to take to the stage on Tuesday night at the Amway centre in Orlando, which seats 20,000 people. The president will then travel to southern Florida to attend a fundraiser on Wednesday.

There were reports of Trump supporters lining up outside the Orlando venue on Monday, more than 40 hours before the rally was due to begin.

Tuesday’s event takes place a little over a week before Democrats hold the first debate of the primary campaign over two nights in Miami. The choice of Florida for the two parties is indicative of the out-sized role Florida will play in the presidential campaign.

With 29 electoral votes, the state has long been a vital territory for presidential candidates to win. Mr Trump won the state in 2016 with 48.6 per cent against Hillary Clinton’s 47.4 per cent.