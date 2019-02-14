Trump to declare national emergency over wall funds, says White House

President Donald Trump will sign a border security Bill to avert another government shutdown, but also declare a national emergency to obtain funds for his promised US-Mexico border wall, the White House said on Thursday.

In an attempt to bypass Congress to get money that lawmakers have denied him for his wall, Mr Trump appeared headed toward triggering a swift court challenge from Democrats on constitutional grounds.

The White House confirmed Mr Trump will sign a Bill averting a potential partial government shutdown at the end of the week.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Mr Trump will also take “other executive action – including a national emergency” as he seeks to keep his border wall pledge.

Ms Sanders said: “The president is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country.”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says the president told him he would declare a national emergency. Mr McConnell said he would support Mr Trump’s move. Photograph: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Top Republican, the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell said earlier in the day on the Senate floor: “I’ve just had an opportunity to speak to president Trump and he, I would say to all my colleagues, has indicated he is prepared to sign the Bill.”

“He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time and I’ve indicated to him that I’m going to support a national emergency declaration,” Mr McConnell said.

The Senate passed the bipartisan spending legislation that funds new barriers for part of the US-Mexico border, but not the $5.7 billion (€5 billion) that Mr Trump sought for a wall.

The Republican-led Senate backed the bill, which would provide more than $300 billion for several government departments and agencies.

It now goes to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is also expected to pass it.

The Bill will then go to Mr Trump, who triggered a 35-day-long shutdown of about a quarter of the federal government with his December demand for $5.7 billion to help build a portion of the wall.

In denying him that money, Congress has blocked Mr Trump from carrying through on one of his key 2016 campaign pledges.

The border Bill would provide $1.37 billion in new money to help build 88.5km (55 miles) of new physical barriers on the border.

It is the same level of funding Congress appropriated for border security measures last year, including barriers but not concrete walls. – Reuters and Associated Press