Trump to declare national emergency over border wall, says White House

US president Donald Trump is preparing to declare a national emergency to build his proposed border wall with Mexico, setting the White House up for a major constitutional battle with Congress.

In what appears to be an unprecedented move, the president is expected to invoke emergency powers to declare a national emergency over immigration. Mr Trump has consistently described the situation at the United States’ southern border as a national security crisis, arguing that a border wall is needed. But Congress has refused to fund the wall, an impasse which led to last month’s 35 day government shutdown.

The White House said that while the president will sign a spending Bill negotiated between Democrats and Republicans to avoid another shutdown, he will also take other executive action -including a national emergency - to stop the “national security and humanitarian crisis at the border.”

Money in the Bill for border barriers, about $1.4 billion US dollars (€1.2 billion), is far below the $5.7 billion (€5 billion) Mr Trump insisted he needed to build a wall along the Mexican boundary and would finance just a quarter of the 300-plus km he wanted. The White House said he would sign the legislation but act on his own to get the rest, a move that prompted immediate condemnation from Democrats and threats of lawsuits from states and others who might lose federal money or said Mr Trump was abusing his authority.

The uproar over what Mr Trump would do next cast an uncertain shadow over what had been a rare display of bipartisanship in Congress to address the grinding battle between the White House and politicians over border security. The Senate passed the legislation 83-16, with both parties solidly on board.

The House followed with a 300-128 tally, with Mr Trump’s signature planned on Friday. Both margins were above the two-thirds majorities needed to override presidential vetoes. Politicians exuded relief that the agreement had averted a fresh closure of federal agencies just three weeks after a record-setting 35-day partial shutdown that drew an unambiguous thumbs-down from the public.

Nancy Pelosi (C, bottom) smiles after signing a $328 billion spending bill to prevent another government shutdown at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

‘Other executive action’

But in announcing that Mr Trump would sign the accord, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also said he would take “other executive action, including a national emergency”. In an unusual joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said such a declaration would be “a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency and a desperate attempt to distract” from Mr Trump’s failure to force Mexico to pay for the wall.

Ms Pelosi and Mr Schumer also said “Congress will defend our constitutional authorities”. They declined to say whether that meant lawsuits or votes on resolutions to prevent Mr Trump from unilaterally shifting money to wall-building, with aides saying they would wait to see what he does. Despite widespread opposition in Congress to proclaiming an emergency, including by some Republicans, Mr Trump is under pressure to act unilaterally to soothe his conservative base and avoid looking like he has surrendered in his wall battle.

While US presidents have the authority to declare national emergencies, typically they are reserved for matters where there is broad agreement with Congress, such as after the September 11th attacks.

While Democrats have vowed to challenge the decision in court, many Republicans are equally uneasy about the move, fearing that it sets a dangerous precedent that could be used by Democratic presidents in the future. But some Republicans endorsed the president.

“I think he has all the legal authority in the world to do this and I’ll stand behind him,” said Senator Lindsey Graham.–Additional reporting PA