Trump to announce he is quitting Iran nuclear deal, say reports

US president Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday that he is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, European officials said, in a move that would raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upset America’s European allies and disrupt global oil supplies.

The New York Times reported that Mr Trump had told French president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that he was going to pull out of the international agreement but the French presidency said the US leader gave no indication of a decision on Iran. In answer to a Reuters question, Mr Macron’s office denied the New York Times story.

The AFP news agency also reported that Mr Trump has decided to pull out of the deal, citing a US official.

Mr Trump is to make an announcement on the future of the Iran deal at 2pm (7pm Irish time) on Tuesday.

One senior European official closely involved in Iran diplomacy said that US officials had indicated late on Monday that Mr Trump would withdraw from the agreement but it remained unclear on what terms and whether sanctions would be reimposed.

The 2015 deal, the signature foreign policy achievement of Mr Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme to prevent it from being able to make an atomic bomb.

Mr Trump has frequently criticised the accord because it does not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its nuclear activities beyond 2025, nor its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Iran has ruled out renegotiating the agreement and threatened to retaliate, although it has not said exactly how, if Washington pulled out.

‘America First’

Abandoning the Iran pact would be the most high-stakes move yet in Mr Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, which has seen the United States come close to a trade war with China and announce its withdrawal last year from the Paris climate accord.

Renewing sanctions would make it much harder for Iran to sell its oil abroad or use the international banking system.

But the Iran deal may remain partially intact, even without the United States. Iranian president Hassan Rouhani suggested on Monday that Iran could remain in the accord with the other signatories that remain committed to it.

“Iran is monitoring US and European stance closely and will react to US decision based on its own national interests,” Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA.

Mr Trump’s move is a snub to European allies such as France, Britain and Germany, who are also part of the Iran deal and tried hard to convince him to preserve it. The Europeans must now scramble to decide their own course of action with Tehran.

China and Russia are also signatories to the Iran pact. – Reuters