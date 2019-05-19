Trump threatens to bring ‘official end’ to Iran

US president raises concerns about conflict as tensions rise between countries

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Donald Trump: ‘If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again’. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Donald Trump: ‘If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again’. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

 

US president Donald Trump threatened Iran in a tweet on Sunday, raising concerns about a potential US-Iran conflict at a time when tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again,” Mr Trump said in a tweet.

Trump has tightened economic sanctions against Iran, and his administration says it has built up the US military presence in the region. It accuses Iran of threats to U.S. troops and interests.

Tehran has described US moves as “psychological warfare” and a “political game.”– Reuters