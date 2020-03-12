Trump suspends travel from Europe, excluding UK

US president Donald Trump has said he is suspending all travel between the US and Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday as he seeks to combat the coronavirus.

Mr Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the outbreak of the virus and saying US clusters were “seeded” by European travellers.

Mr Trump said the travel restrictions did not apply to the UK. He did not provide a list of countries but said simply the restrictions applied to all of Europe.

The president said the US would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

The action @POTUS is taking to deny entry to foreign nationals who have been in coronavirus-affected areas will keep Americans safe & save lives. These are not easy decisions but they are required. I will issue guidance within 48 hours outlining details.https://t.co/KYXE7JKswC pic.twitter.com/zgi6r5FoZq — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 12, 2020

Mr Trump said “we are marshalling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

He also announced the US would defer tax payments due to the government for some impacted filers for three months amid measures to lessen the financial impact of virus.

Communities cancelled public events nationwide, universities moved to cancel in-person classes, and families grappled with the impact of disruptions to public schools. The National Basketball Association suspended its season in “until further notice”, the association said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases of the infection topped 1,000 in the US and the World Health Organisation declared the global crisis was now a pandemic.

“I can say we will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are right now,” Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said in testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. He said the virus was “10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu”. – AP/Reuters