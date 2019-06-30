Trump steps into North Korea after shaking hands with Kim Jong-un

Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Korean demilitarised zone on Sunday.

North Korea has technically been at war with the US since the 1950s.

Earlier, Mr Trump was shown various landmarks as he stood on top of Observation Post Ouellette. It was his first stop on his first visit to the border between the North and the South.

The US president had told reporters at the observation post there has been “tremendous” improvement since his first meeting with Mr Kim in Singapore. He said the situation used to be marked by “tremendous danger” but that “after our first summit, all of the danger went away.”

Mr Trump told reporters “they have no appreciation for” for changes in the North, which he called a “very different place”.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in announced earlier on Sunday that Mr Kim had accepted Mr Trump’s tweeted invitation to meet at the heavily fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Mr Trump arrived in Seoul late on Saturday for talks with Mr Moon after attending a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, during which he made a surprise, spur-of-the-moment offer to meet Mr Kim.

It is the third time in just over a year that Mr Trump and Mr Kim have met, and four months since their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam broke down.

The South Korean president said he and Mr Trump agreed on the significance of “simultaneous, parallel” implementation of an agreement Mr Trump and Mr Kim reached at their first summit in Singapore last year.

Both sides agreed in Singapore to rebuild relations and work towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. But little progress has been made since then.

Mr Kim and Mr Moon held their historic first summit in the DMZ last year, which preceded the first US-North Korean summit in Singapore.

The South Korean leader has championed efforts to end hostilities between North Korea and the United States, vowing to play a mediator role in nudging North Korea into giving up its nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and security guarantees.

Mr Trump had said earlier both he and Mr Kim were eager to meet. “It’s going to be very short, virtually a handshake. But that’s OK. A handshake means a lot,” Mr Trump said.

He said he and Kim had a “good relationship” but there was still a long way to go to reach an agreement that would end the North’s nuclear programme in return for an end to sanctions and permanent peace on the Korean peninsula.

Mr Trump told Mr Moon that he had “plenty of time” and was in “no rush” to reach a deal. – Reuters, PA