Trump slaps down chief of staff over claim he has abandoned Mexican wall

US president Donald Trump hit out at White House chief of staff John Kelly on Thursday, insisting that his view on building a wall along America’s southern border had not “evolved” and claiming that Mexico will pay for the wall.

Mr Kelly told a group of Hispanic members of Congress on Wednesday that Mr Trump’s thinking on the issue had changed and that he had not been fully informed when he promised voters a wall last year, according to reports.

He repeated the view in an interview on Fox News, saying that Mr Trump’s views on the wall had evolved. “Campaigning and governing are two different things, and this president has been very, very flexible in terms of what is within the realm of the possible.”

But Mr Trump directly contradicted his chief of staff in a flurry of early-morning tweets.

“The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it,” the president tweeted, adding that it was never intended to be built in areas with natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or rivers.

He added: “The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!.”

Mr Kelly, a retired four star general, was appointed to the White House last summer. His arrival coincided with the departure of senior officials including Reince Preibus, Steve Bannon and Sean Spicer.

Shutdown blow

Mr Trump also appeared to severely undermine ongoing negotiations in the US Capitol to avoid a government shutdown on Friday, when he tweeted that an extension of a children’s health programme “should be part of a long-term solution” and not a stopgap spending plan.

A proposal to include the children’s health insurance program (CHIP) in the short-term funding plan was in fact included in the Republican Party’s own proposal.

While Republicans control both houses of Congress, some members of the party have said that they may not support a short-term spending plan that would keep the government running when current funding expires at midnight on Friday if their own needs are not addressed.

Although some conservative Republicans are frustrated that a failure to agree a longer-term budget plan defers again an increase in funding for the military, others want their immigration concerns to be included in the Bill. Should some Republicans not support the Bill, the backing of some Democrats may be needed to pass the proposal.

2013 shutdown

This is the fourth short-term funding measure proposed by Congress amid failures to agree a longer-term budgetary plan. The last government shutdown occurred in 2013 during the Obama presidency and led to the closure of national parks and government offices.

As Washington appeared to move closer to a government shutdown, Mr Trump blamed Democrats. “A government shutdown will be devastating to our military . . . something the Dems care very little about!” he tweeted.

But senior Republicans appeared to be growing frustrated with Mr Trump. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell noted that the president had “not yet indicated what measure he is willing to sign” as he spoke to reporters on Thursday.