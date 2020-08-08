Trump signs executive orders for coronavirus stimulus

Donald Trump has signed four presidential orders aimed at helping Americans cope with the economic fallout from the coronacirus pandemic, following the collapse in talks with Democrats over a congressional rescue package.

The US president signed one memorandum that would partly renew unemployment benefits included in a previous stimulus package which expired last month. He also ordered a suspension of the payroll tax – something he had wanted to do long before the recent talks with Congress.

Mr Trump had threatened to take action after treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows failed to reach agreement with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, and Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, over the contours of a rescue package.

“We have repeatedly stated our willingness to immediately sign legislation,” Mr Trump said at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have chosen to hold this vital assistance hostage.”

The White House and Democrats have been at loggerheads for weeks over how to help the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, as the unemployment rate remains in double digits.

In a statement, Ms Pelosi and Mr Schumer slammed Mr Trump for his “unworkable” measures as Covid-19 was “moving through our country like a runaway freight train and the economy is quickly running out of steam”.

“The only solution to crush the virus and protect working families is to pass a comprehensive bill that is equal to the historic health and economic catastrophe facing our country,” the Democratic leaders said.

Fears of setback

Many economists are concerned that the economic rebound will suffer a setback following the expiration of $600-a-week jobless benefits that were a crucial component of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act passed at the end of March.

Mr Trump said his action would authorise the provision of $400 a week to unemployed Americans, with 75 per cent of the funding coming from the federal government and the remainder coming from the states. But many states are financially struggling as the economic crisis hits their tax base.

In defending his decision to lower the benefit by $200, Mr Trump said the previous $600 weekly payments were a “disincentive” to returning to work.

Mr Trump said the payroll tax suspension would apply to those who earned less than $100,000 and would remain in place for the year. He said he would try to enact permanent payroll tax cuts if he won re-election.

“This will mean bigger paychecks for working families as we race to produce a vaccine and eradicate the China virus,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump said he wanted to reduce both the income tax rate and the capital gains rate – although most political experts believe it would be impossible to make permanent changes in the tax code in an election year.

Democrats have been pushing for a $3.4 trillion package, similar to the Heroes Act they passed in May. Republicans want to spend closer to $1 trillion, and accuse their rivals of trying to bail out Democratic-run cities and states.

Although Mr Trump has refused to consider a package anywhere near the size advocated by the Democrats, he wants to put something in place to reduce unemployment as he campaigns for re-election against Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has accused the Democrats of trying to block efforts to pass a rescue package in a bid to help his opponent. The labour department on Friday said the economy added 1.8m jobs in July, a sharp deceleration from the 4.8m created in June, while the unemployment rate was 10.2 per cent.

The final two orders would extend measures making it harder for landlords to evict tenants struggling to pay their rent or mortgages, and easing the burden on students with education-related debt.

At the start of the year, Mr Trump had been banking on a robust economy giving him a strong tailwind heading into the election in November. But the pandemic has devastated the economy, and his handling of the crisis has helped Mr Biden move ahead in national polls and critical swing states.

Mr Trump is also concerned that the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the American south and west will provide a fresh drag on the economy and prevent the emergence of the V-shaped recovery that he had argued would occur in the third quarter of the year just before the election. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020