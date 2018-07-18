Trump says summit critics have ‘Trump derangement syndrome’

Donald Trump has vigorously defended his approach to US relations with Russia, accusing critics of preferring to “go to war” than see a thawing in relations between the two countries.

The US president’s comments on Twitter came hours after he moved to quell outrage in the Republican Party and among law enforcement, diplomatic and intelligence officials in his administration stemming from his apparent acceptance of Russian denials of interference in the US presidential race, which was at odds with the conclusions of his own intelligence advisers.

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki, ” Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

“Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!”

He said his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday, when the two leaders met in private for more than two hours before a working lunch and an explosive joint press conference, “may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success” than his attendance at the Nato summit in Brussels last week, which Mr Trump described as “an acknowledged triumph”.

“Many positive things will come out of that meeting” with Russia, he said on the social media platform.

“Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along. There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!”

He added:

“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

On Tuesday, the president sought to quell the outcry over his handling of Monday’s summit with Mr Putin, telling reporters that he accepted that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, but claiming it “could be other people also”, adding: “[There are] a lot of people out there.”

He also said that, having read the transcript of his press conference with Mr Putin, he realised that he had used the word “would” instead of “wouldn’t” in a key sentence. He said he had meant to say in Helsinki that he saw no reason why it “wouldn’t” be Russia that had interfered in the election.

May defence

British prime minister Theresa May, who hosted the US president for a working visit ahead of his meetings with Mr Putin, defended Mr Trump’s statements over the findings by the US intelligence community that Russia had interfered in 2016’s presidential election.

“I understand there have been some clarifications of some of the statements President Trump made,” she told MPs during the weekly session of prime minister’s questions.

Ms May added that she had raised the issue of the Salisbury poisonings with Mr Trump during his visit, and pointed out that the US had previously stood with UK, expelling Russian diplomats after the Skripals were poisoned earlier this year.

Ms May said such action had demonstrated that “this is not behaviour that Russia can conduct with impunity”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018