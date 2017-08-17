Trump ‘sad’ to see history ‘ripped apart’ with removal of ‘beautiful statues’

Under fire for defending racist activist groups, US president Donald Trump has said on Twitter that he was “sad” to see United States’s history torn apart by the removal of “our beautiful statues and monuments,”.

This echoes a popular refrain of white supremacist groups that oppose the removal of Confederate monuments.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!” Mr Trump posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Officials in several states have called for the removal of public monuments that have become symbols of the Confederacy.

The Twitter posts were the latest in his escalating remarks that critics contend validates white supremacist groups who led a bloody rally over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The proposed removal of a statute of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a public park in Charlottesville spurred the demonstrations.

