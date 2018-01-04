Trump’s lawyers threaten legal action over Bannon comments

Donald Trump’s lawyers threatened legal action on Wednesday night against his former right-hand man Steve Bannon, marking a fresh escalation after a day of turmoil that left the White House reeling.

A cease and desist letter accuses Mr Bannon of violating a non-disclosure agreement by speaking about his time on Mr Trump’s election campaign to Michael Wolff, whose new book has caused shockwaves in Washington.

Mr Trump’s hopes of turning the page on a chaotic 2017 were dashed by extracts from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Wolff, published online by New York magazine and other media outlets ahead of the January 9¨th publication date.

Charles Harder, the president’s lawyer, told ABC News that Mr Bannon’s communications with Wolff “give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients. Legal action is imminent”.

Confidential information

Mr Harder’s letter to Mr Bannon warned: “You have breached the agreement by, among other things, communicating with author Michael Wolff about Mr Trump, his family members, and the company, disclosing confidential information to Mr Wolff, and making disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements to Mr Wolff about Mr Trump, his family members, and the company.”

The portrait of White House infighting dominated cable television news all day as well as the daily White House press briefing. Wolff’s book soared from 48,449th on Amazon’s bestselling books list to number one. Veteran political observers said they could not remember a falling-out so public or rancorous as that between Mr Trump and Mr Bannon.

The former chief strategist appears to have crossed a line by criticising Mr Trump’s family. According to the book, he described Donald Trump jnr’s conduct in accepting a meeting with Russians during the election campaign as “treasonous”, and referred to Ivanka Trump as “dumb as a brick”.

Mr Trump jnr has in the past repeatedly denied wrongdoing in attending the meeting at Trump Tower.

New York Magazine gang has done a lovely job excerpting FIRE AND FURY. Thanks. https://t.co/2IzE3hYkMJ — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 3, 2018

The Washington Post reported that Mr Trump spent much of the day raging about the book to top aides.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders described the president’s reaction: “I think furious, disgusted, would probably certainly fit when you make such outrageous claims and completely false claims against the president, his administration, and his family.”

‘Lost his mind’

In response, Mr Trump said Mr Bannon had little to do with his victorious campaign and “has nothing to do with me or my presidency”, adding: “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

When a caller to his Breitbart News Tonight radio show brought up the issue, Mr Bannon said: “The president of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out.”

On Wednesday, Mr Trump jnr highlighted reader responses on Breitbart that were supportive of the president, tweeting: “Wow, just looked at the comments section on Breitbart. Wow. When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he’s left with, umm, nothing.”

The firestorm created by Wolff’s book burned long into Wednesday night. The author paints a vivid picture of a dysfunctional White House led by a president who did not actually want to win the election. The shock of victory left Melania Trump in tears, Wolff writes.

Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the first lady, rejected the claim. – Guardian

Trump statement

The following statement was released from the White House, through the pool report.

From press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

Statement from the President of the United States

Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.

Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans. Steve doesn’t represent my base—he’s only in it for himself.

Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.

We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down.