Trump’s defence secretary ‘sort of a Democrat’ and could leave soon
US president has ‘good relationship’ with Gen Mattis but ‘at some point, everybody leaves’
US president Donald Trump with defence secretary Gen Jim Mattis in 2016. File photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters
US president Donald Trump suspects his defence secretary, Gen Jim Mattis, “could be” heading for the exit.
Mr Trump was responding to a specific question from journalist Lesley Stahl, for an interview to air Sunday night on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, about whether Gen Mattis was “going to leave”.
“Well, I don’t know,” the president said. “He hasn’t told me that.”
“Do you want him to?” Stahl pressed.
“I have a very good relationship with him,” Mr Trump said. “I had lunch with him two days ago. I have a very good relationship with him.
“It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But Gen Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves. Everybody. People leave. That’s Washington.”
Gen Mattis was a US Marines commander in the 2003 invasion of Iraq and was elevated under George W Bush to command the United States Joint Forces Command. Under Barack Obama, he became commander of US Central Command.
The defence department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In its first two years, the Trump administration has witnessed an unprecedented flow of high-profile departures. This week, UN ambassador Nikki Haley announced she was stepping down.
In a book published last month, journalist Bob Woodward depicted Gen Mattis as directly ignoring an expressed desire by Mr Trump to assassinate Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and comparing Mr Trump’s understanding of tensions on the Korean peninsula to that of “a fifth- or sixth-grader”.
Gen Mattis denied making such statements.
The defence secretary is scheduled to embark for Vietnam on Tuesday in a trip that originally included a Beijing stop, since cancelled. – Guardian