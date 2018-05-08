Trump pulls US out of landmark Iran nuclear deal

US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was reimposing economic sanctions on Iran and pulling the United States out of an international agreement aimed at stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

The decision is likely to raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upset America’s European allies and disrupt global oil supplies.

“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Mr Trump said at the White House. “In a few moments, I will sign a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating US nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime. We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions.”

Mr Trump said despite his previous warnings, the “disastrous” deal must be reformed and the necessary changes had not been secured. He said: “The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them.”

He spoke out against the arrangement as “a horrible, one-sided deal” based on a lie. He said that if he allowed the deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race. He called Iran a “regime of great terror”. And he said that “no action taken by the regime has been more dangerous than its pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them”.

France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 8, 2018 We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 8, 2018

Mr Trump made the announcement on the future of the Iran deal at 2.23pm (7.23pm Irish time) on Tuesday.

The 2015 deal, the signature foreign policy achievement of Mr Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme to prevent it from being able to make an atomic bomb.

Mr Trump has frequently criticised the accord because it does not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its nuclear activities beyond 2025, nor its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Iran has ruled out renegotiating the agreement and threatened to retaliate, although it has not said exactly how, if Washington pulled out.

‘America First’

Abandoning of the Iran pact is be the most high-stakes move yet in Mr Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, which has seen the United States come close to a trade war with China and announce its withdrawal last year from the Paris climate accord.

Renewing sanctions would make it much harder for Iran to sell its oil abroad or use the international banking system.

But the Iran deal may remain partially intact, even without the United States. Iranian president Hassan Rouhani suggested on Monday that Iran could remain in the accord with the other signatories that remain committed to it.

“Iran is monitoring US and European stance closely and will react to US decision based on its own national interests,” Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency IRNA before Trump’s announcement.

Mr Trump’s move is a snub to European allies such as France, Britain and Germany, who are also part of the Iran deal and tried hard to convince him to preserve it. The Europeans must now scramble to decide their own course of action with Tehran.

China and Russia are also signatories to the Iran pact.– Reuters and PA