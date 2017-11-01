Trump plans to end green card lottery he says NY suspect used

US president Donald Trump has said he plans to end a diversity lottery programme, also known as the green card lottery, which he said the Uzbek immigrant who is suspected of killing eight people in New York City used to get into the US.

“Today we mourn the horrifying terrorist attack in New York City, just blocks away from the site of the World Trade Center,” Mr Trump said at the cabinet meeting.

“I am today starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery programme. I’m going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this programme,” he said.

Mr Trump also said he will consider sending the suspected New York City vehicle attacker to the prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Responding to a shouted question from a reporter at a White House cabinet meeting, Mr Trump said: “I would certainly consider that. Send him to Gitmo.”

Mr Trump’s comments come after senator Lindsey Graham called on the president to treat the alleged attacker as an enemy combatant.

The suspect is currently in custody in New York City, but according to officials has not yet been formally charged.

– AP/Reuters

More to follow