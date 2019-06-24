Trump orders new sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader

US president Donald Trump unveiled new sanctions targeted at the Iranian leadership on Monday, including a threat to sanction foreign minister Javad Zarif, amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.

Signing an executive order in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said that supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei “ultimately is responsible for the hostile conduct of the regime”.

Defending the move as a “strong and proportionate response to Iran’s increasingly provocative actions”, Mr Trump said that the measures will “deny the supreme leader and the supreme leader’s office and those closely affiliated with him and the office access to key financial resources”.

Announcing details of the sanctions, treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said that three senior figures in the Iranian leadership would be targeted, including those directly responsible for shooting down a US naval surveillance drone in the region last week.

He added that Mr Trump had instructed the treasury to designate Mr Zarif – a senior figure in the Iranian regime who negotiated directly with the western signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal – later this week.

Mr Mnuchin said the aim of the sanctions was to “go after the supreme leader’s office and to lock up literally billions of dollars of assets”.

He said that sanctions were effective. “Locking this money worked last time there is no question that locking this money will work this time,” he said.

He also confirmed that he had not consulted allies on his latest sanctions decisions.

Economic squeeze

The US administration’s move is the latest effort to put the squeeze on Iran economically. Last month the administration dropped a waiver that would have allowed third parties to buy Iranian oil.

Iran’s economy has been severely impacted by the US decision last year to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal. That agreement curbed Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Monday’s announcement comes days after the US president called off a planned military strike on Iran in reprisal for the shooting-down of a US drone in the region last week.

The Pentagon has dismissed Iranian claims that the aircraft was operating in Iranian air space.

The incident marked a significant escalation in tensions between the two powers.

The White House blamed Iran for an attack on two oil ships in the region this month, releasing video footage of what it claimed was an Iranian Revolutionary Guards boat pulling up beside a stricken oil tanker and removing an unexploded mine.

In response, Iran announced a week ago that it would increase its stockpile of uranium in breach of the nuclear deal and hinted that it could increase enrichment levels to 20 per cent, a move that would bring it closer to having the capability to build a nuclear bomb.