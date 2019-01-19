Trump offers ‘dreamers’ for border security deal in bid to end shutdown

US president Donald Trump has offered to extend protection to ‘dreamers’ – young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children – and other categories of immigrants if Democrats agree to $5.7 billion in funding for border security.

In a highly anticipated address from the White House on Saturday afternoon, Mr Trump said that he was prepared to extend the deferred action on childhood arrivals (DACA) programme which applies to ‘dreamers.’ He would also extend temporary protected status (TPS) to citizens of certain African and south American countries who have been given temporary permission to stay in the United States due to specific circumstance such as natural disasters.

The move was the latest attempt to break the 29-day impasse that has led to the longest government shutdown in American history.

But even before he made the announcement Democrats said there was nothing new in his proposals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the offer was “unacceptable” and did not “represent a good-faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives.”

In particular, Mr Trump reiterated his demand for $5.7 billion in funds for a border wall, a proposal that Ms Pelosi has deemed “immoral.”

“This is not a 2000 long concrete structure from sea to sea,” Mr Trump said. “These are steel barriers in high priority locations.” He said that the request would add another 230 miles in areas of most need.”

The Trump proposal is also offering hundreds of millions of dollars for humanitarian assistance at the border as well as funds to hire thousands more law enforcement agents.

“This is a common-sense compromise both parties should embrace,” Mr Trump said. “The radical left can never control our borders. I will never let it happen.”

Though the president’s moves to give amnesty to some immigrants may be welcomed by some Democrats, he is not offering a path to citizenship for these people. Additionally, analysts noted that both DACA and the TPS programme were under review in the courts, leaving Mr Trump unable to curtail both programmes even if he wanted to.

While Mr Trump said that senate majority leader Mitch Mc Connell will put forward new legislation on the proposals next week in Congress, the proposal is unlikely to get support from Democrats in the House of Representatives who have a majority.

Parts of the US government have been closed since December 22nd and negotiations between the White House and Democrats in Congress have stalled. The main stumbling block to an agreement is Mr Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, a request that Democrats oppose.

Tensions have also deepened between MR Trump and Ms Pelosi in recent days.

In a surprise move this week, Mr Trump cancelled a planned trip by Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation to Afghanistan just minutes before they were due to leave Washington by denying the members of congress use of a military plane.

It follows a request by Ms Pelosi for the President to postpone his state of the union address on January 29th due to the shutdown.

Some 800,000 federal workers have been impacted by the shutdown which has left vast swathes of the government system closed.