Trump nominates William Barr as attorney general

US president Donald Trump has nominated William Barr to become the next attorney general in place of Jeff Sessions. He has also selected State Department spokeswoman and former Fox News presenter Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as UN ambassador.

Both nominations had been widely expected. Their confirmation comes amid rumours that John Kelly is preparing to step down as White House chief of staff, though no announcement has yet been made.

Ms Nauert (48) joined the State Department last year with no significant foreign policy experience, though she had a long career in media. She has worked for news network ABC as well as Fox which she joined in 1996. Before her appointment by the Trump administration she was a co-host on morning TV show Fox and Friends, one of President Trump’s favourite shows.

Ms Haley announced in October she would be stepping down as UN ambassador by the year end, a surprise move by the former South Carolina governor.

Mr Barr’s selection comes after the 68-year-old emerged as the lead candidate to replace Mr Sessions who was fired by the president last month.

Mr Barr is well known in Republican circles. He served as attorney general under George HW Bush between 1991 and 1993. Both Ms Nauert and Mr Barr will have to be confirmed by the US Senate.

Their nominations come ahead of a pivotal day in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Further insight into Mr Mueller’s inquiry into contacts between the Trump campaign team and Russia is expected. The prosecutor is preparing to lodge documents in court.

In Washington, the Mueller legal team is due to file papers outlining the circumstances surrounding the collapse of their co-operation agreement with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Manafort and Cohen

The former lobbyist, who is in solitary confinement in a Virginia prison awaiting trial, had struck a plea bargain with investigators. But that collapsed after prosecutors accused the defendant of lying amid reports he had been communicating with the Trump legal team about his conversations with Mr Mueller’s team following his guilty plea in September. Manafort’s decision to communicate with the Trump side suggested to some legal analysts that he could be hoping for a presidential pardon. He had previously been found guilty of witness tampering, leading to stringent bail conditions.

Meanwhile in New York Mr Mueller’s team is scheduled to file papers concerning Michael Cohen’s sentencing. Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, struck a co-operation agreement with the Mueller team last week. He admitted lying to Congress over the timeline on discussions with Russians about a proposed hotel project in Moscow. Cohen is due to be sentenced next Tuesday, but the sentencing memo is likely to shed more light on his co-operation with investigators.

Mr Trump criticised the Mueller investigation in a series of tweets on Friday morning. “Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest,” he wrote, referring to Comey, who is testifying privately before a Senate committee today on Capitol Hill.

Mr Trump also confirmed that his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is preparing a counter report which will be issued after the Mueller report is published.