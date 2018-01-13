Trump in ‘excellent health’, says doctor after medical exam
US president’s physician says the medical examination ‘went exceptionally well’
US president Donald Trump shakes hands with White House physician Dr Ronny Jacksonat Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP
US president Donald Trump is in “excellent health,” Dr Ronny Jackson said in a statement after he gave the president a medical examination.
Dr Jackson, the presidential physician, said the examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, “went exceptionally well.”
“The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday,” Dr Jackson said in a short statement.
– Reuters