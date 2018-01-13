Trump in ‘excellent health’, says doctor after medical exam

US president’s physician says the medical examination ‘went exceptionally well’

Updated: 58 minutes ago
US president Donald Trump shakes hands with White House physician Dr Ronny Jacksonat Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP

US president Donald Trump shakes hands with White House physician Dr Ronny Jacksonat Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP

 

US president Donald Trump is in “excellent health,” Dr Ronny Jackson said in a statement after he gave the president a medical examination.

Dr Jackson, the presidential physician, said the examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, “went exceptionally well.”

“The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday,” Dr Jackson said in a short statement.

– Reuters