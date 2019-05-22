Trump hits back in fury at Pelosi ‘cover-up’ accusation

US president Donald Trump fired back at House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s accusation on Wednesday that he is engaged in a cover-up over the Mueller invesrtigation, saying at a hastily arranged White House appearance, “I don’t do cover-ups.”

Visibly angered by Ms Pelosi’s remarks, Mr Trump also said he would not work with Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, on a major infrastructure proposal because of “phony” investigations they are pursuing in Congress.

The Republican president added that he was upset that Democratic lawmakers discussed the possibility of impeaching him before a White House meeting on infrastructure.

The president repeated his rhetoric about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “No collusion, no obstruction, no nothing,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House. “This whole thing was a take-down attempt at the president of the United States. ”

As Democrats in Congress debated impeaching Mr Trump, Ms Pelosi said on Wednesday, about an hour before a White House meeting with him, that Mr Trump was engaged in a “cover-up.”

The president is stonewalling multiple congressional investigations by ignoring subpoenas, refusing to allow current and former advisers to testify, and not handing over documents, steps that have aggravated a confrontation with Congress.

“No one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up,” Ms Pelosi told reporters after a morning meeting of House of Representatives Democrats.

As I have long been saying, and has now been proven out, this is a Witch Hunt against the Republican Party and myself, and it was the other side that caused the problem, not us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

She and other congressional leaders met briefly with Mr Trump just before his appearance before reporters to talk about a potential bipartisan infrastructure development plan, although a firm proposal for funding any such effort has yet to emerge. The meeting lasted only a few minutes.

At about the time the meeting was to begin, Mr Trump said on Twitter: “As I have long been saying, and has now been proven out, this is a Witch Hunt against the Republican Party and myself, and it was the other side that caused the problem, not us!”

After the meeting on infrastructure had collapsed in acrimony and Mr Trump had delivered his remarks in the Rose Garden, Ms Pelosi said she prayed for the president. “For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part, that he really couldn’t ... match the greatness of the challenge that we have,” she told reporters.

“He just took a pass [on the infrastructure project] ... I pray for the president of the United States, and I pray for the United States of America,” said Ms Pelosi.

Russian meddling

Mr Trump and Democrats, who control the House, are engaged in a high-stakes power struggle over their ability to investigate him, with the president increasingly asserting that his advisers need not respond to lawmakers’ inquiries.

Their investigations range from whether Mr Trump obstructed justice during Mr Mueller’s inquiry into Russian meddling in Mr Trump’s favour in the 2016 US presidential election to his personal finances and businesses.

As the confrontation has escalated, Ms Pelosi and other senior House leaders have been trying to tamp down demands from more junior Democratic lawmakers to kick off impeachment proceedings, urging them to give court enforcement actions time to progress.

The Democratic House intelligence committee chairman has agreed to hold off enforcing a subpoena against attorney general William Barr after the justice department said it would turn over materials relating to Mr Mueller’s probe. The decision ended a standoff between the committee and the justice department for access to counterintelligence reports generated by Mr Mueller.

“The Department of Justice ... this week will begin turning over to the committee twelve categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials,” committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Several House Democrats left Wednesday morning’s meeting telling reporters that Mr Schiff’s deal might cool some of the passion for immediately moving toward impeachment But impeachment demands have mounted since former White House counsel Don McGahn ignored a subpoena from the House judiciary committee on Tuesday to appear before it and testify.

Democratic representative Gerry Connolly told reporters that Ms Pelosi was working to balance the demands of Democrats in the House. But he added, “I am increasingly concerned that this president has committed impeachable offences.”

Democratic representative Bill Pascrell, a member of the House ways and means committee, which is demanding Trump’s tax returns, said he agrees with Pelosi and most committee chairs on not jumping to impeachment now.

Mr Pascrell has been a Pelosi critic, but he said, “On this one I think she’s absolutely correct; the methodical approach.”– Reuters