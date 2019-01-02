Trump has caused dismay around the world, says Romney

Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential candidate and incoming US senator from Utah, has sharply criticized US president Donald Trump and suggested the US leader had caused dismay around the world.

In a Washington Post article published on Tuesday evening, Mr Romney criticized a number of Mr Trump’s actions in December.

“The appointment of senior persons of lesser experience, the abandonment of allies who fight beside us, and the president’s thoughtless claim that America has long been a ‘sucker’ in world affairs all defined his presidency down,” he wrote.

He added: “Trump’s words and actions have caused dismay around the world.”

In the piece, Mr Romney had praise for some of Mr Trump’s policy decisions, but said: “With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable.

“And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”

Mr Romney said he does not intend to comment on every tweet by Mr Trump, but he promises to “speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions”.

Mr Romney suggested that “on balance, (Mr Trump’s) conduct over the past two years . . . is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Romney is staking out an independent position two days before he takes his seat in the Senate, having won 62.6 per cent of the vote in Utah.

It is unclear whether Mr Trump will face a serious challenge in 2020 to securing the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

Mr Trump last February endorsed Mr Romney’s run for a Senate seat in Utah.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr Romney excoriated Mr Trump as a “fraud” who was “playing the American public for suckers.” Mr Trump responded that Mr Romney had “choked like a dog” in his unsuccessful 2012 campaign against Democratic president Barack Obama.

Despite Mr Romney’s prior criticism, after Mr Trump won the presidency in November 2016, he briefly considered tapping Mr Romney as secretary of state.

Mr Romney has strongly defended press freedom and challenged Mr Trump’s repeated attacks on some news outlets as an “enemy of the people.”

“The media is essential to our Republic, to our freedom, to the cause of freedom abroad, and to our national security. It is very much our friend,” Mr Romney wrote in an essay in November.–Reuters/PA