Trump granted stay of decision after court ordered release of tax returns

A US federal judge rejected an argument from president Donald Trump that sitting presidents are immune from criminal investigations, allowing the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to subpoena eight years of the president’s personal and corporate tax returns. However, an appeals court has blocked the handover of documents for now.

In a 75-page ruling, federal court Judge Victor Marrero called the president’s argument that he was immune to investigation “repugnant to the nation’s governmental structure and constitutional values”. Presidents, their families and businesses are not above the law, the judge ruled.

Judge Marrero’s decision came a little more than a month after the Manhattan district attorney subpoenaed Mr Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for his personal and corporate returns dating to 2011. The demand touched off a legal showdown that raised new constitutional questions and drew in the US justice department, which supported the president’s request to delay enforcement of the subpoena.

Mr Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed to the 2nd US circuit court of appeals, and it granted a temporary stay of the judge’s ruling “pending expedited review” by the court.

Stormy Daniels

The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance jnr, has been investigating whether any New York state laws were broken when Mr Trump and his company reimbursed the president’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, for payments he made in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election to pornographic film actor Stormy Daniels, who had said she had an affair with Mr Trump. Mr Trump has denied having an affair with Ms Daniels.

“The Radical Left Democrats have failed on all fronts,” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter, “so now they are pushing local New York City and State Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump. A thing like this has never happened to any President before. Not even close!”

Mr Trump’s lawyers sued last month to block the subpoena, arguing that the US constitution effectively makes sitting presidents immune from all criminal inquiries until they leave the White House. The lawyers acknowledged that their argument had not been tested in courts but said the release of the president’s tax returns would cause him “irreparable harm”.

Mr Vance’s office asked Judge Marrero to dismiss Mr Trump’s suit, saying a grand jury had a right to “pursue its investigation free from interference and litigious delay” and rejecting his claim to blanket immunity. The judge was appointed by Bill Clinton during his presidency.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have called the investigation by Mr Vance, a Democrat, politically motivated. Mr Vance has accused the president and his team of trying to run out the clock on the investigation. Last week, lawyers with Mr Trump’s justice department jumped into the fray, asking the judge to temporarily block the subpoena while the court takes time to consider the “significant constitutional issues” in the case. The justice department, led by US attorney general William Barr, did not say whether it agreed with Mr Trump’s position that presidents cannot be investigated. But, citing the constitutional questions, the department said it wanted to provide its views.

The US constitution does not explicitly say whether presidents can be charged with a crime while in office, and the US supreme court has not answered the question. Federal prosecutors are barred from charging a sitting president with a crime because the justice department has decided that presidents have temporary immunity while they are in office. But in the past, that position has not precluded investigating a president. Presidents, including Mr Trump, have been subjects of federal criminal investigations while in office. Local prosecutors, such as Mr Vance, are also not bound by the justice department’s position.

As part of a temporary deal reached last month, Mr Vance’s office agreed not to enforce the subpoena until two days after Judge Marrero issued a ruling, which would give Mr Trump a chance to appeal if he lost. But that agreement was to expire at 1 pm local time on Monday (6pm Irish time).

Writing to the judge late on Friday, William Consovoy, a lawyer for Mr Trump, asked that the judge rule early on Monday in order that there be time to appeal before the afternoon deadline. “After 9 am,” Mr Trump’s lawyer wrote, “the president will not have enough time to seek relief from the 2nd Circuit before Mazars discloses his confidential information.”

Mr Consovoy said that if no ruling came by 9 am on Monday, the president would interpret the judge’s inaction as a denial of his request to block the subpoena and he would appeal without waiting for a court decision. – New York Times, AP