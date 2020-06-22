Trump extends immigration restrictions, bans J1 and other visas until end of year

US president Donald Trump has extended immigration restrictions, banning the J1, H1B and other visa programmes until the end of the year.

Mr Trump was due to sign an executive order on Monday, with officials stating that the move will protect American jobs at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the US economy.

Though US embassies across the world had effectively stopped issuing most categories of visas – impacting thousands of Irish students who had expected to travel to the United States on the J1 programme – Monday’s orders formalises the ban until the end of the year.

In addition to the popular J1 summer working visa for students, there are several other categories of J1 visas, including a programme allowing graduates to work in America for a year and separate programmes for interns and medics.

The suspension of H1B visas, which are widely used by tech companies, will also be a blow for US multinationals who had lobbied hard for an exemption. Approximately, 85,000 H1B visas are issued annually. Some categories of workers may still be excluded from the ban.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has severely curtailed travel into and outside the United States.

While some categories of non US citizens, such as green card holders and diplomats and their families, can move between the United States and other countries, other categories of visa holders currently living in the United States legally are banned from re-entering the country if they have spent time in Europe, China or Iran. Similarly, US embassies have stopped issuing ESTA visas, which allow visitors to stay in the United States for 90 days under the visa waiver programme.

The announcement of the new visa suspensions was made ahead of a visit by Mr Trump to the US-Mexico border in Arizona on Tuesday during which he is expected to highlight the latest phase in the construction of a two-hundred mile wall.

Immigration was one of Mr Trump’s key election themes during the 2016 presidential campaign, and is likely to resurface again as election day nears.

Mr Trump’s trip to Arizona is one of several campaign events this week, as he aims to kick-start his presidential campaign amid poor poll numbers.

Mr Trump will arrive in Arizona three days after his first campaign rally of the season in Tulsa was marred by a much smaller crowd attendance than had been expected. Amid estimates that fewer than 7,000 supporters showed up to the 19,000-capacity arena, Trump advisor Mercedes Schlapp said that more than 5 million people had watched it online. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted that Mr Trump was “very pleased with how the rally went.”

Mr Trump’s visit to Arizona on Tuesday will be his latest trip to a battleground state. Arizona is being eyed by Democrats as a possible swing state, while Mr Trump will visit the electorally-important state of Wisconsin on Thursday. Though the president won both states in the 2016 election, recent polls show his likely Democratic rival, Joe Biden, ahead.

On Monday, Mr Trump renewed his claim that mail-in voting would lead to election fraud, as several states prepare to expand mail-in voting in November’s presidential election due to the coronavirus.

“Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations [SIC] history — unless this stupidity is ended,” he tweeted on Monday. “We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!”