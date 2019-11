Trump discussed Ukraine inquiries with ambassador, impeachment hearing told

US president Donald Trump was overheard discussing investigations requested of Ukraine in a phone call with a US ambassador, impeachment investigators have been told.

David Holmes, a political counsellor at the US embassy in Kiev, is giving evidence at the inquiry into whether the US president wrongly held up military aid to Ukraine until it committed to investigating his Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Mr Holmes says he was at a lunch with US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and others when Mr Sondland spoke to the president on his mobile phone.

Mr Holmes said he overheard Mr Sondland talking with Mr Trump about Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy because Mr Trump’s voice was loud.

He said he overheard the president ask about “doing the investigation”, and that Mr Sondland responded that Mr Zelenskiy would do it and would do “anything you ask him to”.

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Mr Trump tweeted during Mr Holmes’s testimony that he has never been able to overhear someone on a phone call. He said: “I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!”

Mr Holmes also expressed concern about the role of Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine policy.

‘Political agenda’

Mr Holmes said he recognised last spring that the Kiev embassy’s priorities had become overshadowed by a political agenda driven by Mr Giuliani “and a cadre of officials operating with a direct channel to the White House”.

He said that cadre included Mr Sondland, energy secretary Rick Perry and Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker. That group referred to itself as the “Three Amigos”.

The campaign by Mr Giuliani involved public statements attacking former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, as well as a push for Ukraine to investigate interference in the 2016 US presidential election and former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Also giving evidence to the impeachment inquiry on Thursday is Fiona Hill, a former White House analyst on Russia.

She has denounced as “fictional” the contention from some Republicans that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

In prepared opening remarks to the House intelligence committee, which is leading the impeachment inquiry, she also urged politicians not to “promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests”.

She added: “I have no interest in advancing the outcome of your inquiry in any particular direction, except toward the truth.” – AP