Trump decries ‘attack on country’ after FBI raids Cohen’s office

US president Donald Trump declared an “attack on our country in a true sense” was under way after FBI agents conducted a raid on the office of his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday.

The raid was carried out after a referral from the special counsel, Robert Mueller to New York-based federal prosecutors, said a lawyer for Mr Cohen. It was not clear that the raid related to Mr Mueller’s investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Yet in an extraordinary scene inside the White House late on Monday, Mr Trump connected those dots and more, saying the raid represented part of an ongoing attack on him engineered, he said, by “the most biased group of people” with “the biggest conflicts of interest I’ve ever seen”.

He called it “an attack on our country in a true sense. It’s an attack on what we all stand for”.

Unusually affronted by the move against a member of his inner circle, it seemed, Mr Trump described the raid as an extension of a conspiracy against him that had “started right after I won the nomination”.

“It’s a disgraceful situation, it’s a total witch hunt, I’ve been saying it for a long time,” said the president. Mr Mueller’s investigation so far has produced 19 indictments or guilty pleas.

The raid led to the seizure of records including communications between Mr Cohen and Mr Trump, said Mr Cohen’s lawyer.

Also seized were documents relating to a $130,000 payment Mr Cohen has admitted making to porn actor Stormy Daniels, according to the New York Times, which first reported the raid. Ms Daniels is in a protracted legal battle with Mr Trump to tell the story of their alleged relationship.

Agents also raided a home and hotel room used by Mr Cohen, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Today the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” said Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Mr Cohen. He did not name Mr Trump.

Mr Trump said the raid on long-time associate “really is now in a whole new level of unfairness”. But he did not respond directly to questions of whether he would seek to have Mr Mueller dismissed.

“I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on,” said Mr Trump. “We’ll see what happens . . . many people have said you should fire him.”

Mr Mueller’s referral may indicate his team’s inquiry uncovered evidence of potential crimes falling outside the focus of their investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Or the referral may have been made simply because the New York prosecutors were better positioned to carry out the raid, explained Neal Katyal, a supreme court lawyer.

The recommendation for prosecutors in Manhattan to handle the raid – as opposed to Mr Mueller – was made by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel investigation, reported Bloomberg. Mr Rosenstein has occasionally attracted Mr Trump’s ire for his handling of the investigation.

The president was following news coverage of the raid closely, reported CNN. Mr Cohen is closer to Mr Trump’s inner circle than anyone previously to have such a sharp brush with prosecutors, although the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been interviewed by Mr Mueller’s team. And Mr Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump jnr, has been interviewed by congressional investigators.

Mr Cohen said the payment to Ms Daniels was “facilitated” by him personally and was not made on behalf of the Trump campaign. A watchdog group has brought a lawsuit alleging that the payment to Ms Daniels was in fact an illegal campaign contribution.

“The decision by the US attorney’s office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” said Mr Ryan. He said Mr Cohen had co-operated fully with government prosecutors.

Mr Trump not considered a criminal target in Mueller’s Russia inquiry, according to reports. Prosecutors connected with Mr Mueller have previously obtained email correspondence and other documents tied to Mr Cohen, who has worked closely with Trump for more than a decade on particularly sensitive matters.

Those matters included Mr Trump’s alleged relationship with Ms Daniels, in which a large payment was made on the eve of the 2016 election as she was preparing to go public with her story of an affair with Mr Trump; and efforts to build a Trump tower in Moscow.

Mr Cohen was interviewed privately in October 2017 by members of the House intelligence committee, which has since shuttered its investigation of the Russia affair.

The FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid of the former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s Virginia home in July 2017. Mr Manafort has been charged with multiple crimes including money laundering and bank fraud, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Trump tweeted two short messages: “Attorney -client privilege is dead!” and “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!” – Guardian