Trump continues to back Brett Kavanaugh after fresh allegations emerge

Almost a year after Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a US supreme court justice, Trump’s controversial pick to join the highest court in the land is back in the spotlight.

Kavanaugh’s nomination process last year was overshadowed by allegations by Christine Blasey Ford that she had been sexually assaulted by him at a high school party in the 1980s. The dramatic public testimony which saw Mr Kavanaugh and his accuser appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, gripped the nation. Ultimately, Mr Kavanaugh was confirmed by the senate, albeit by the smallest margin in 130 years.

Now the 54-year old is facing fresh allegations that have prompted several Democratic presidential nominees to call for his impeachment.

The new controversy has erupted with the publication of a new book on Kavanaugh by two New York Times journalists. An excerpt from “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An investigation” was published by the newspaper in its Sunday edition.

It contains two allegations of sexual assault - one by Deborah Ramirez, who claims Mr Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were both students at Yale, and a second previously unknown allegation from a classmate of Mr Kavanaugh who says he witnessed the future Supreme Court judge expose himself to a woman at another party.

The controversy deepened following the article’s publication after the New York Times updated its online version of the article with an editor’s note. It stated that the article had not included information contained in the book that the female student at the heart of the new allegation declined to be interviewed and that her friends said that she did not recall the incident.

Republicans - and US president Donald Trump - seized on the clarification as evidence of bias against Mr Kavanaugh. Mr Trump urged him to sue. “The one who is actually being assaulted is Justice Kavanaugh - Assaulted by lies and Fake News!”, he raged on twitter, accusing the “LameStream Media” of working with their partner, the “Dems” (democrats). By Monday night he was tweeting furiously from Air Force One on his way to a campaign event in New Mexico that “everybody at the New York Times involved in thr Kavanaugh SMEAR story” should resign.

That the classmate who claimed he witnessed the previously unreported incident is a well-known Washington DC lawyer called Max Stier, a Trump critic who has some links to the Clintons, has further incensed Mr Trump’s supporters.

Democrats have hit back, claiming that by focusing on the newspaper’s clarification Republicans are trying to divert attention from the substance of the fresh claims.

The new information contained in the book makes uncomfortable reading for Mr Kavanaugh defenders.

At the very least, the published excerpt raises questions about the scope of the original investigation into Mr Kavanaugh’s behaviour.

Corroborating evidence

In its interview with Ms Ramirez the book claims that her legal team gave the FBI a list of at least 25 individuals who have had corroborating evidence about her allegation. The FBI did not interview any of those people, some of whom unsuccessfully tried to contact the bureau themselves.

Further, it emerged on Monday that Democratic senator Chris Coons knew about the Stier allegations and wrote to the FBI last autumn urging the agency to examine the matter, but that this was not followed up.

Democrats are now calling the original investigation a whitewash (The Department of Justice instructed the FBI to undertake a supplemental background check on Mr Kavanaugh at the time of the Blasey Ford controversy)

Many have called for impeachment proceedings to begin. However, this seems unlikely, given that Republicans control the Senate. Further, Jerry Nadler, the Democrat in charge of the House Judiciary Committee also signalled his lack of interest in pursuing the matter, pointing out that the committee was busy trying to secure information relating to Mr Trump, which could lead to impeachment proceedings against the US president.

Other Democrats are wary of returning to an issue that some believe ultimately benefitted Republicans in last year’s mid-term elections. Indeed, Mr Trump’s flurry of tweets on the matter may suggest that the president eyes an electoral opportunity, as he reignites the Kavanaugh controversy to motivate his supporters. Fox News was alight with the story throughout Monday, denouncing the liberal media and the perceived witch-hunt against Mr Kavanaugh. Ultimately both Mr Trump and Fox know that the re-emergence of the Kavanaugh controversy will motivate both viewers and voters. Whether the new allegations contained in the book will lead to fresh inquiries into the 54 year-old justice seems less likely.