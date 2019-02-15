Trump confirms he will declare national emergency over border wall

US president Donald Trump said on Friday he will declare a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, a move expected to plunge him into a fight with Democrats over what they call an unconstitutional attempt to fund a wall without approval from Congress.

In what appears to be an unprecedented move, the president has said he will invoke emergency powers to declare a national emergency at the border over immigration, to allow the building of a border wall.

“We’re going to be signing, today, and registering a national emergency and it’s a great thing to do,” Mr Trump said during an event in the White House Rose Garden, while also claiming that illegal immigration marked “an invasion of our country”.

Mr Trump had demanded Congress include money for the wall, one of his biggest 2016 campaign promises, in a funding Bill he was expected to sign either later on Friday or Saturday. The legislation was approved overwhelmingly by Congress late on Thursday without the wall money he wanted, a legislative defeat for him.

A national emergency, if not blocked by the courts or Congress, would allow Mr Trump to dip into funds politicians had approved for other purposes to build a border wall.

He plans to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counter-drug efforts for the wall, and wants to spend roughly $8 billion (about €7.1 billion) in total on border barriers.

The White House said the president aims to tap accounts in the treasury and defence departments for the wall, but not money earmarked for disaster relief.

Mr Trump has consistently described the situation at the US’s southern border as a national security crisis, arguing that a border wall is needed. But Congress has refused to fund the wall, an impasse which led to last month’s 35-day government shutdown.

‘Humanitarian crisis’

The White House had earlier said that while the president will sign the spending Bill, negotiated between Democrats and Republicans to avoid another shutdown, he will also take other executive action – including declaring a national emergency – to stop the “national security and humanitarian crisis at the border”.

Money in the Bill for border barriers, about $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion), is far below the $5.7 billion (€5 billion) Mr Trump insisted he needed to build a wall along the Mexican boundary and would finance just one-quarter of the 300-plus km he wanted. The White House said he would sign the legislation but act on his own to get the rest of the money, a move that prompted immediate condemnation from Democrats and threats of lawsuits from states and others who might lose federal money or said Mr Trump was abusing his authority.

The uproar over what Mr Trump would do next cast an uncertain shadow over what had been a rare display of bipartisanship in Congress to address the grinding battle between the White House and politicians over border security. The Senate passed the legislation 83-16, with both parties solidly on board.

The House followed with a 300-128 tally. Both margins were above the two-thirds majorities needed to override presidential vetoes. Politicians exuded relief that the agreement had averted a fresh closure of federal agencies just three weeks after the record-setting 35-day partial shutdown that drew an unambiguous thumbs-down from the public.

‘Lawless act’

In an unusual joint statement, Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said a declaration of a national emergency would be “a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency and a desperate attempt to distract” from Mr Trump’s failure to force Mexico to pay for the wall.

Ms Pelosi and Mr Schumer also said: “Congress will defend our constitutional authorities.” They declined to say whether that meant lawsuits or votes on resolutions to prevent Mr Trump from unilaterally shifting money to wall-building, with aides saying they would wait to see what he does.

Despite widespread opposition in Congress to proclaiming an emergency, including by some Republicans, Mr Trump is under pressure to act unilaterally to soothe his conservative base and avoid looking like he has surrendered in his wall battle.

While US presidents have the authority to declare national emergencies, typically they are reserved for matters where there is broad agreement with Congress, such as after the September 11th attacks.

While Democrats have vowed to challenge the decision in court, many Republicans are equally uneasy about the move, fearing that it sets a dangerous precedent that could be used by Democratic presidents in the future. But some Republicans endorsed the president.

“I think he has all the legal authority in the world to do this and I’ll stand behind him,” said senator Lindsey Graham. –Additional reporting Reuters/PA/AP