Trump claims Russia is no longer targeting the US

US president Donald Trump has claimed that Russia is no longer targeting the United States, in a comment that appears to put him at odds with his own intelligence services.

Speaking in the White House ahead of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mr Trump said that no other president had been as tough as he had on Russia. But asked by reporters if he believed Russia was still targeting the United States, he replied, “No.”

His remarks appear to undercut the findings of his own intelligence services. Earlier this week, the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, warned of Russia’s “ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy”, highlighting concerns about Russian interference in this November’s midterm elections.

Senior Republican Lindsey Graham tweeted shortly after Mr Trump’s comments that there was a “BIG discrepancy between President Trump’s statement and DNI Coates’ warning”.

“It’s imperative we get to the bottom of what is going on so we can be prepared to protect ourselves in advance of the 2018 elections,” the South Carolina senator said. “My personal view: the Russians are at again.”

Denouncing critics

Earlier in the day, the president denounced critics of his summit with President Vladimir Putin on Monday, accusing them of “Trump derangement syndrome”. “Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia,” he said on Twitter. “They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!

He also said that the Russia meeting “may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success” than his Nato meeting in Brussels, which he claimed was an “acknowledged triumph, with billions of dollars more being put up by member countries at a faster pace”.

In a separate early-morning tweet, he said that “so many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki”.

He claimed that some people “would rather go to war” than see his relationship with the Russian president.

“We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!”

Mr Trump has faced a barrage of criticism since returning to Washington on Monday night after a week-long trip to Europe in which he criticised political leaders in traditional US allies such as Germany and Britain, while apparently siding with Russia in allegations about meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In a sign of the growing political pressure on the president from Republicans and advisers after Monday’s controversial press conference, Mr Trump tried to walk back some of his most controversial comments in a press statement on Tuesday. He claimed he had misspoken in Helsinki, by using the word “would” instead of “wouldn’t”.

“The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia’ – sort of a double negative. So you can put that in, and I think that probably clarifies things pretty good,” he said.

While he said he accepted the intelligence community conclusion that Russian election meddling took place, he also said it could have been “other people also”.