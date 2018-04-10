Trump cancels South America trip to oversee Syria response

Donald Trump on Tuesday cancelled a visit to South America to oversee the US response to a suspected chemical weapons attack on Syria, as he attempts to build a coalition for action that could include a military strike.

On Tuesday morning, the White House announced that the president “will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world”.

Mr Trump met with his senior military and defence leadership on Monday night to discuss plans for Syria, where a reported chemical weapons attack he has described as “a barbaric act” killed at least 48 people on Saturday.

“We have a lot of options, militarily. And we’ll be letting you know pretty soon. Probably after the fact,” he said before the meeting began. He had earlier said he would make “major decisions” about whether to strike Syria within 24 to 48 hours.

The moves raised expectations that Mr Trump was preparing to take military action despite his long-running opposition to fighting wars overseas. Earlier this year, he said that US troops would leave Syria “very soon” as the number of Isis fighters dwindle, and has been reluctant to take action in the wider Syrian conflict.

But Mr Trump has made clear his opposition to the use of chemical weapons and a year ago authorised unilateral missile strikes against a Syrian air base after reports of a sarin gas attack.

His administration has repeatedly warned Damascus against undertaking chemical weapons strikes.

Mr Trump’s administration is trying to co-ordinate a joint diplomatic response with France, the UK and Saudi Arabia. Mr Trump spoke to French president Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and is due to speak to UK prime minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

The White House said Mr Trump and Mr Macron had agreed to “exchange information on the nature of the attacks and co-ordinate a strong, joint response”.

One reason the US is seeking a joint diplomatic response is because officials said it had been hard to gain access to the area in Douma in order to confirm the use of sarin gas.

Syria’s foreign ministry said it has invited OPCW, the international chemical weapons watchdog, to send a team into the country to investigate the attack with “full transparency and [to] rely on credible and tangible evidence”. Russia has denied any such attack took place and has also called for an independent inquiry into the attack.

The US and allies are calling for access to the site to conduct an investigation. US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council on Monday that reports indicated victims had foamed at the mouth and nose and had ashen blue skin, indicators that chemical weapons had been used.

“Chemical weapons have been reportedly used dozens of times and this council does nothing,” she said, adding Syria president Bashar al-Assad is “doing all he can to ensure maximum suffering”. “There can be no more rationalisations for our failure to act,” she said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018