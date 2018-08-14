Trump calls ex-adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman a ‘dog’

US president Donald Trump has called his former adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog”.

Ms Manigault Newman has released several audio recordings from her time as an assistant to Mr Trump at the White House, including one with the president in which he said nobody told him she had been fired.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

The president’s former TV co-star on The Apprentice also said she has heard audio tape of Mr Trump using the n-word.

That is a reference to Mr Trump’s White House chief of staff, retired general John Kelly, who sacked Ms Manigault Newman in December 2017 in a conversation she viewed as a “threat”.–AP