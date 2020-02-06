Trump attacks Pelosi and Romney at prayer breakfast service

US president Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who supported his impeachment of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith, in a thinly veiled attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, the sole Republican to vote to convict him in his trial.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” Mr Trump, a Republican, said at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast.

They were Mr Trump’s first public remarks since the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday acquitted him over charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress in a nearly party-line vote.

Ms Pelosi, a Catholic who launched the impeachment inquiry in September, said in December that she does not hate Trump and that she prays for him. Mr Romney, a Mormon, said in an emotional speech before the vote on Wednesday that his faith compelled him to vote to convict Trump.

As Mr Trump arrived at the annual gathering of lawmakers and faith leaders, typically one of the few harmonious events in the nation’s deeply divided capital, he held up two newspapers that mentioned his acquittal.

He did not greet Ms Pelosi, who sat with him on the stage. When Ms Pelosi spoke, he scowled, folded his arms and turned away.

It was the second display of animosity between the two leaders in less than 48 hours. During Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, Mr Trump refused to shake Pelosi’s hand and the House of Representatives’ top Democrat ripped up a copy of his speech just behind him as the cameras rolled.

Ms Pelosi later said she ripped up the copy of the speech because it was full of lies.

‘Dishonest and corrupt’

Mr Trump also called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment “dishonest and corrupt”.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Mr Trump said after receiving a long ovation.

“They have done everything possible to destroy us – and by so doing very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong but they put themselves far ahead of our great country,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump is running for re-election on November 3rd and has strong support from evangelical Christians and conservative Catholics.

Mr Trump is scheduled to make a public statement about his acquittal at the White House at 5pm Irish times on Thursday. It will be a “vindication speech,” a source close to the president said on Wednesday, combining some magnanimity with an “I told you so” tone.

The acquittal was Mr Trump’s biggest victory yet over his Democratic foes in Congress, who complained bitterly about Senate Republicans’ refusal to call witnesses or seek new evidence at the trial.

“This vote is no vindication, it’s no real acquittal, it’s no victory,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “It’s meaningless in terms of guilt or innocence because the American people will draw their own conclusion from what they saw.”

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, showed 42 per cent of American adults approved of his performance, while 54 per cent disapproved. That was nearly the same as when the House launched its impeachment inquiry in September, when his approval stood at 43 per cent and disapproval at 53 per cent.– Reuters