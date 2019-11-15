Trump attacks former ambassador in tweet during testimony

US president Donald Trump attacked a former US ambassador to Ukraine on Friday as she testified to an impeachment hearing in the House of Representatives, saying that everywhere she went during her career “turned bad”, a charge she called “very intimidating”.

Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who was removed from Ukraine by the Trump administration this year, defended her anti-corruption record in Ukraine during the hearing and said her removal had left policy there in disarray.

As she testified, Mr Trump tweeted out a series of attacks on Ms Yovanovitch saying “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?”

In a dramatic moment, the Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee Adam Schiff then asked Ms Yovanovitch for her reaction to the tweet. She said it was “very intimidating”.

“I can’t speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating,” she said.

The session before the House intelligence committee is part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry that threatens Mr Trump’s presidency even as he seeks re-election in November 2020.

“I had no agenda other than to pursue our stated foreign policy goals,” the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, said earlier on Friday in her opening statement on the second day of televised impeachment hearings.

Ms Yovanovitch was removed from her post as ambassador to Kiev in May after coming under attack by Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at a time when he was working to persuade Ukraine to carry out two investigations that would benefit the Republican president politically.

Mr Giuliani was trying to engineer Ukrainian investigations of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and the former US vice-president’s son Hunter, who had served as a board member for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory embraced by some Trump allies that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US election.

‘Considered an obstacle’

The focus of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25th phone call in which Mr Trump asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected in May, to open the investigations.

....They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Democrats are looking into whether Mr Trump abused his power by withholding $391 million (€353 million) in US security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Kiev. The money, approved by the US Congress to help a US ally combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country, was later provided to Ukraine.

“Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation’s interest in fighting corruption in Ukraine, but she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president’s personal and political agenda. For that she was smeared and cast aside,” Mr Schiff said in his opening statement.

“The powers of the presidency are immense, but they are not absolute and cannot be used for a corrupt purpose,” he said.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and calls the impeachment probe a sham.

Republican Devin Nunes criticised Democrats for launching the impeachment inquiry, calling it a political exercise based on second- and third-hand hearsay.

“The problem with overthrowing a president based on this time of evidence is obvious. But that’s what their whole case relies on,” Mr Nunes said in his opening statement.

Private testimony

Ms Yovanovitch, who has worked for both Republican and Democratic administrations, told lawmakers behind closed doors on October 11th that Mr Trump ousted her based on “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives” after she came under attack by Mr Giuliani.

She also denied allegations by Trump allies that she was disloyal to him and said she did not know what Mr Giuliani’s motivations were for attacking her.

Mr Trump called Ms Yovanovitch “bad news” in the phone call to Mr Zelenskiy and added that “she’s going to go through some things,” according to a White House summary of the call. Mr Zelenskiy told Mr Trump: “I agree with you 100 per cent” that she was a “bad ambassador.”

In her private testimony to lawmakers, Ms Yovanovitch also described how Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, had urged her to use Twitter to express support for Trump to save her job. “He said, you know, you need to go big or go home. You need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the president,” she said.

Three more public hearings are scheduled for next week.

The hearings may pave the way for the Democratic-led House to approve articles of impeachment – formal charges – against Mr Trump. That would lead to a trial in the Senate on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office. Republicans control the Senate and have shown little support for Trump’s removal.

Pelosi

Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, an intelligence committee member, said he hoped that Republican lawmakers treat Ms Yovanovitch fairly.

“I hope that they treat her with the dignity she deserves, the respect that she deserves. By all accounts, she was an excellent member of the foreign service,” Mr Krishnamoorthi told Reuters.

Mr Krishnamoorthi said the evidence suggested she was removed to make way for the Trump administration’s “irregular channel” of diplomacy in crafting Ukraine policy personally beneficial to Mr Trump in which Mr Giuliani played a central role along with diplomats Sondland and Kurt Volker, as well as energy secretary Rick Perry.

The hearing comes a day after House speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that Mr Trump already had admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections,” Ms Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, told a news conference.

Ms Pelosi’s comments could offer a preview of articles of impeachment Democrats might put forward.

Two other career US diplomats, William Taylor and George Kent, testified on Wednesday in the first public hearing, expressing alarm over the pressure tactics on Ukraine by Mr Giuliani for investigations that would benefit Mr Trump politically. – Reuters