Trump attacks FBI over Florida school shootings

US president Donald Trump has attacked the FBI over the Florida school shooting after saying the agency “missed all of the many signals” sent by the suspect.

The president, posting on Twitter on Saturday night, wrote: “Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable.

“They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

A “person close to Nikolas Cruz” contacted the FBI’s public access tipline on January 5th to “report concerns about him,” the FBI said in a statement Friday.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

The caller provided information about “Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting,” the statement said.

The FBI’s acknowledgment that it mishandled the tip prompted a sharp rebuke from its boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and a call from Florida’s Republican governor Rick Scott, an ally, for FBI director Christopher Wray to resign.

Mr Trump and other Republicans have heavily criticised the FBI.

They are still dissatisfied with its decision not to charge Hillary Clinton with crimes related to her use of a private email server, and they see signs of bias in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Mr Sessions said he’s initiated a Justice Department review of how the FBI acted. “It is now clear that the warning signs were there and tips to the FBI were missed. We see the tragic consequences of those failures,” he said in a statement.

Mr Trump earlier also suggested on Twitter that the Parkland, Florida, community should have reported suspicions about Cruz to authorities.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” he said.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a Friday news conference that his office had received more than 20 calls about Cruz in the past few years, according to the Associated Press.–PA, Bloomberg