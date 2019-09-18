Trump announces new economic sanctions on Iran

The United States is to impose new economic sanctions on Iran, significantly increasing economic pressure on the country.

Tweeting from California where is participating in several campaign events, US president Donald Trump wrote: “I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!”

Mr Trump did not give further details of the new sanctions.

But the measures will heap further pressure on a country which has been struggling economically following the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal last year and reimpose sanctions.

While the decision to impose new economic measures could be a signal that the Trump administration is not considering military action against the regime in the wake of last Saturday’s oil attacks in Saudi Arabia, it also represents the latest shift in direction by the Trump administration on Iran.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Trump has said he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser.

Mr Trump tweeted that he has “worked long & hard” with Mr O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

The president’s announcement about Mr O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser post, citing policy disagreements.

Mr Bolton was Mr Trump’s third national security adviser.

Evidence

Last week, Mr Trump’s team was said to be considering easing sanctions on Iran in order to get the Iranian leadership to the negotiating table.

The United States believes Iran is behind the two attacks on Saudi Arabian oil fields last weekend, though it says it is awaiting the results of an investigation. Yemeni Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks that struck at the heart of Saudi’s oil infrastructure.

Iran again denied responsibility on Wednesday. “They want to impose maximum . . . pressure on Iran through slander,” Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said. “We don’t want conflict in the region.”

The ratcheting-up of tensions come as secretary of state Mike Pompeo is due to meet Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman later today in Jeddah.

The Saudis say they will present evidence linking the Iranian regime to the unprecedented attack on its oil facilities.

United Nations officials and American investigators have also travelled to Saudi Arabia to investigate.

Iran appeared to rule out negotiations with the United States on Tuesday. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on twitter that “no negotiation will take place between the officials of the Islamic Republic and the US at any level, whether in New York or anywhere else,” a reference to next week’s meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Unlikely meeting

However, on Wednesday, there were reports from Tehran that the Iranian delegation may skip the UN general assembly, a key meeting of global leaders.

Mr Trump also suggested that a meeting is unlikely.

“I’m not looking to meet him. I don’t think they’re ready yet. But they’ll be ready,” he said. “At the right time, they’ll be ready. I never rule anything out, but I prefer not meeting him.”

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Aramco oil facilities was targetted in the weekend attacks, cutting the Kingdom’s oil production in half, and severely disrupting global oil markets.

While production has resumed at one of the facilities, it may be November before Saudi Arabia’s full production capacity is restored, the Kingdom’s energy minister said on Tuesday. – Additional reporting AP