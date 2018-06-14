Trump and Trump Foundation sued by New York AG

New York’s attorney general on Thursday sued US president Donald Trump and his namesake foundation, saying the nonprofit should be dissolved due to its “persistently illegal conduct”, including providing support for Trump’s 2016 US presidential campaign.

Barbara Underwood, the attorney general, said a 21-month investigation by her office, begun under her predecessor Eric Schneiderman, uncovered “extensive unlawful political co-ordination” between the foundation and the 2016 election campaign, and “repeated and wilful self-dealing” to benefit Trump’s personal, political and business interests.

Mr Trump’s children were also named as defendants in the attorney general’s petition, filed with the New York state supreme court in Manhattan.

New York is seeking $2.8 million of restitution plus penalties, a 10-year ban on Mr Trump serving as a director of a New York nonprofit, and one-year bans for his children Donald jnr, Eric and Ivanka.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018 ....Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

“The Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality,” Ms Underwood said in a statement. “That is not how private foundations should function.”

Among the transactions the lawsuit cited as illegal was a $10,000 payment to the Unicorn Children’s Foundation for a portrait of Mr Trump purchased at a fundraising auction in 2014, and $100,000 paid to another charity to settle a legal claim in 2007.

“Mr Trump ran the foundation according to his whim, rather than the law,” the suit said.

The Republican president attacked the lawsuit in a series of posts on Twitter, blaming Democratic politicians in his home state. “The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) AG Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000,” Trump wrote. “I won’t settle this case!”

The Trump Foundation issued a statement criticising the lawsuit as “politics at its very worst” and accusing the attorney general of holding its $1.7 million in remaining funds “hostage for political gain”.

– Reuters