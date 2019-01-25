Trump ally Roger Stone arrested on seven charges
Stone charged over obstruction of official proceeding, false statements and witness tampering
Roger Stone was arrested on Friday following an indictment by Robert Mueller’s office. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA
Roger Stone, an ally of US president Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged with seven counts, according to a grand jury indictment that was made public by US special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Friday.
Mr Stone, who was arrested in Florida on Thursday, faces one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering, according to the special counsel’s office.
-Reuters