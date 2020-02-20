Trump adviser Roger Stone sentenced to three years, four months in prison

US president Donald Trump’s long-time adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Earlier, a US judge said Stone engaged in intolerable intimidating conduct toward her but his lawyer asked that he get no prison time as he awaited sentencing on charges that include lying to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

US district judge Amy Berman Jackson told a hearing that Stone “knew exactly what he was doing” when he posted an image on social media last year that positioned a gun’s cross-hairs over her head.

“The defendant engaged in threatening and intimidating conduct toward the court,” Jackson said.

“This is intolerable to the administration of justice,” she added.

Stone, who still has a sealed pending motion requesting a new trial, declined to speak at his sentencing hearing.

An inflatable rat is set up outside the federal court in Washington, DC on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Stone’s attorney, Seth Ginsberg, said Stone’s career as a self-described “dirty trickster” overshadowed other aspects of a spiritual man with no prior criminal record who has served as a mentor, loves animals and is devoted to his family.

“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

“Mr Stone is, in fact, not simply that public persona, but a human being,” he said.

Ms Jackson also said she would not discount tougher sentencing guidelines that apply to witness tampering and obstruction, which were among the seven criminal counts on which Stone was convicted in November.

Stone, known for his elegant attire, was clad in a dark gray pinstripe suit with a polka dot handkerchief in the pocket.

A jury of nine women and three men convicted Stone (67) on November 15th on all seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. The charges stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed Russian meddling in the 2016 election to boost Mr Trump’s candidacy. Stone was one of several Trump associates charged in Mueller’s inquiry.

Mr Trump, who on Tuesday granted clemency to prominent convicted white-collar criminals including financier Michael Milken and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, has sidestepped questions about whether he will pardon Stone. “We’re going to see what happens,” Mr Trump said on Tuesday.

Trump blasts

Prosecutors said Stone lied to the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks, the website that released damaging emails about Mr Trump’s Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton that US intelligence officials have concluded were stolen by Russian hackers.

Mr Trump, emboldened after his Senate acquittal in his impeachment trial, has attacked the prosecutors, jurors and judge in the case. After prosecutors last week recommended that the judge sentence Stone to serve seven to nine years in prison, Mr Trump blasted them as “corrupt” and railed against this “miscarriage of justice.”

US attorney general William Barr then intervened and the Justice Department withdrew the sentencing recommendation, prompting the four prosecutors to resign from the case. Congressional Democrats have accused Mr Trump and Mr Barr of politicising the US criminal justice system and threatening the rule of law.

Mr Trump kept up his attacks even after Mr Barr said in an ABC News interview that Mr Trump’s comments “make it impossible for me to do my job.” Mr Barr has considered stepping down, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Godfather references

Stone, who has labelled himself a “dirty trickster” and “agent provocateur” and famously has the face of former president Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, was arrested in January 2019 in a pre-dawn FBI raid on his Florida home.

He repeatedly pushed the boundaries set by Jackson. He violated her orders not to talk about the case or post on social media, and the judge accused him of “middle school” behaviour.

At one point, Stone posted an image of Jackson on Instagram with what looked like the crosshairs of a gun over her head, later apologizing to the judge in court.

The sentencing caps a roller coaster of a case that featured references to the 1974 film The Godfather Part II, a Bernie Sanders impression and testimony from figures in Mr Trump’s political inner circle including former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates. – Reuters