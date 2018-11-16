Trump administration ordered to return CNN reporter’s credentials

A federal judge in Washington has ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

US District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, announced his decision on Friday.

CNN had asked that Mr Acosta’s credentials be returned while a lawsuit over their revocation goes forward.

The network’s chief White House correspondent has clashed repeatedly with Mr Trump and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in briefings over the last two years, and the White House pulled his credentials last week following a combative press conference in which he clashed with the president.

The lawsuit, which was lodged in Washington on Tuesday morning, cited the first amendment rights of the freedom of the press and the right to due process enshrined in the fifth amendment to the constitution. US president Donald Trump is named as a defendant, as are press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, chief of staff John Kelly, deputy chief of staff for communications and former Fox executive Bill Shine, and secret service officials.

The filing of the case significantly escalated the battle between CNN and the US president, which has been ongoing throughout the Trump presidency. Mr Trump has frequently clashed with the network, which he has accused of being the purveyor of “fake news”.

The conflict reached an apotheosis last week when the White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials after he verbally clashed during a press conference with Mr Trump, who told him to “put down the mic” . – AFP