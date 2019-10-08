Top diplomat blocked from testifying in US impeachment inquiry

The Trump administration has blocked a key witness testifying before Congress on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Ukraine-related impeachment inquiry.

Gordon Sondland, America’s ambassador to the European Union, was due to appear behind closed doors before three committees in the House of Representatives.

But just before his scheduled appearance, the White House announced it was blocking his appearance.

A lawyer for Mr Sondland said that his client had been prepared to testify but now had no choice.

“Ambassador Sondland is profoundly disappointed that he will not be able to testify today,” Robert Luskin said. “Ambassador Sondland believes strongly that he acted at all times in the best interests of the United States, and he stands ready to answer the committee’s questions fully and truthfully.”

Mr Sondland has emerged as an important link between Washington and the Ukrainian government.

Text messages released by former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker last Friday during congressional testimony reveal that Mr Sondland was part of an effort to encourage the Ukrainian government to issue a statement agreeing to investigations demanded by Mr Trump.

Bill Taylor, the US ambassador to Ukraine, texted Mr Sondland, stating that he thought it was “crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign”.

Mr Sondland then phoned Mr Trump, and subsequently replied to Mr Taylor by text.

“The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign.”

$1m contribution

Mr Sondland, who contributed $1 million to Mr Trump’s election campaign in 2016, made a fortune in the hotel business before his appointment as the top US diplomat in Brussels.

The former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled early by the Trump administration this year, is also due to testify before the House committees later this week.

House Democrats are investigating the circumstances surrounding a July 25th phone call between Mr Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy during which the US president encouraged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

A whistleblower complaint also alleges that senior White House officials sought to conceal details of the phone call. A second whistleblower has since come forward.

The White House was subpoenaed late last Friday for documents related to the Ukraine investigation. The subpoena, which was addressed to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, was issued after the White House refused to release documents voluntarily.

The House committees also requested information from vice-president Mike Pence, secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Mr Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

So far the Trump administration has not complied with the subpoena requests.