Timeline: Mass shootings in the US

A man opened fire on a church in South Texas in the US on Sunday, killing more than 20 people and wounding many others.

Here’s a look at some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 2012:

October 1st, 2017: A gunman identified by authorities as Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip from the 32nd floor of a hotel casino, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500. SWAT teams with explosives then stormed his room and found he had killed himself.

June 12th, 2016: Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub, killing 49 people. Mateen was later killed in a shootout with police.

February 25th, 2016: Cedric Ford (38) killed three people and wounded 14 others at a lawnmower factory where he worked in the central Kansas community of Hesston. The local police chief killed him during a shootout with 200 to 300 workers still in the building, authorities said.

February 20th, 2016: Jason Dalton (45) is accused of randomly shooting and killing six people and severely wounding two others during a series of attacks over several hours in the Kalamazoo, Michigan, area. Authorities say he paused between shootings to make money as an Uber driver. He faces murder and attempted-murder charges.

December 2nd, 2015: Syed Rizwan Farook (28) and Tashfeen Malik (27) opened fire at a social services centre in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding more than 20. They fled the scene but died hours later in a shootout with police.

October 1st, 2015: A shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, left 10 people dead and seven wounded. Gunman Christopher Harper-Mercer (26) exchanged gunfire with police, then killed himself.

June 17th, 2015: Dylann Roof (21) shot and killed nine African-American church members during a Bible study group inside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Police contend the attack was racially motivated. Roof has been sentenced to death in the shootings.

May 23rd, 2014: A community college student, Elliot Rodger (22) killed six people and wounded 13 in shooting and stabbing attacks in the area near the University of California, Santa Barbara, campus. Authorities said he killed himself after a gunbattle with police.

September 16th, 2013: Aaron Alexis, a mentally disturbed civilian contractor, shot 12 people dead at the Washington Navy Yard before he was killed in a police shootout.

July 26th, 2013: Pedro Vargas (42) went on a shooting rampage at his Hialeah, Florida, apartment building, gunning down six people before officers fatally shot him.

December 14th, 2012: In Newtown, Connecticut, an armed 20-year-old man entered Sandy Hook Elementary School and used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 26 people, including 20 first-graders and six adult school staff members. He then killed himself.

September 27th, 2012: In Minnesota’s deadliest workplace rampage, Andrew Engeldinger, who had just been fired, pulled a gun and fatally shot six people, including the company’s founder. He also wounded two others at Accent Signage Systems in Minneapolis before taking his own life.

August 5th, 2012: In Oak Creek, Wisconsin, 40-year-old gunman Wade Michael Page killed six worshippers at a Sikh Temple before killing himself.

July 20th, 2012: James Holmes (27) fatally shot 12 people and injured 70 in an Aurora, Colorado, cinema. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

April 2nd, 2012: Seven people were killed and three were wounded when a 43-year-old former student opened fire at Oikos University in Oakland, California. One Goh was charged with seven counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, but psychiatric evaluations concluded he suffered from long-term paranoid schizophrenia and was unfit to stand trial. –AP