Three killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Three people have died after a tour helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon.

Hualapai Nation police chief Francis Bradley said six passengers and a pilot were on board the Papillion helicopter when it crashed at about 5.20pm.

The other four were injured, and were still being treated at the scene.

Aerial tour company Papillion says on its website that it flies about 600,000 passengers a year on Grand Canyon and other tours. The firm has been contacted for comment.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed in unknown circumstances and sustained heavy damage.

An investigation will take place.

