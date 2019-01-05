Three killed and four injured in Los Angeles shooting

Three people have been killed and four were injured in a shooting incident at a bowling alley in California, police said.

The Torrance Police Department said officers responded to calls of “shots fired” at the Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight.

Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl, which is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

Police say three men died at the scene and four male victims were injured.

Two of them were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries and the other two sought out their own medical attention.

Torrance is a coastal city about 30km from Los Angeles. – Associated Press