Thousands gather to remember George Floyd in Houston hometown

George Floyd’s hometown of Houston held a memorial march for him on Tuesday, where attendees recounted a “gentle giant” whose legacy had helped the city largely avoid the violent protests seen elsewhere in the United States.

Many thousands gathered at a downtown park to honour Mr Floyd, who died after a white police officer pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25th. Mr Floyd’s death has ignited protests across the country.

Mr Floyd lived most of his 46 years in Houston’s historically black Third Ward neighbourhood, located about a mile south of the park where the march began. He had moved to Minneapolis several years ago.

The memorial march was organised by Houston rappers Trae Tha Truth, and Bun B, who worked directly with Mr Floyd’s family for the event. Houston’s mayor and police chief were expected to attend.

People rally to protest the death of George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP Photo

“We’re gonna represent him right,” Trae Tha Truth, whose given name is Frazier Thompson III, told the crowd of several hundred people gathered for the march. “We are gonna tear the system from the inside out.” He added: “George Floyd is looking down at us now and he’s smiling.”

After a prayer, the marchers exited the park and began to walk toward City Hall.

Escaped violent protests

Houston has so far largely escaped the violent protests, with some attributing that directly to the legacy of Mr Floyd himself.

“The people who knew George the best help set the tone for Houston. They knew what he was about. He truly was a gentle giant, a sweet guy,” said David Hill, a Houston community activist and pastor at Restoration Community Church, who knows the Floyd family.

Mr Hill said Mr Floyd was a good person raised in a tough area. Mr Floyd was well known in the Third Ward and helped churches spread the gospel in projects and other poor parts of the neighbourhood.

Houston’s black community deeply felt Mr Floyd’s loss, Mr Hill said, and most wanted to carry out peaceful demonstrations to honour his memory. – Reuters