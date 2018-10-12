‘This one kicked our butt’: US Hurricane Michael leaves trail of destruction

Rescuers are searching ravaged beach communities after one of the most powerful hurricanes in US history hit the Florida Panhandle and killed at least seven people.

Hurricane Michael struck Florida’s northwest coast near the small town of Mexico Beach on Wednesday afternoon with top sustained winds of 250 kph (155mph), pushing a wall of seawater inland and causing widespread flooding.

At least seven people were killed by falling trees and other hurricane-related incidents in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, according to state officials.

The storm tore entire neighbourhoods apart in the Panhandle, reducing homes and businesses to piles of rubble, damaging roads and leaving scenes of devastation that resembled the aftermath of a carpet-bombing operation.

The US army used heavy equipment to push a path through debris in Mexico Beach to allow rescuers through to search for trapped residents, survivors or casualties, as Blackhawk helicopters circled overhead. Rescuers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) used dogs, drones and GPS in the search.

“We prepare for the worst and hope for the best. This is obviously the worst,” said Stephanie Palmer, a Fema firefighter and rescuer from Coral Springs, Florida.

Much of downtown Port St. Joe, 19km east of Mexico Beach, was flooded after Michael snapped boats in two and hurled a large ship onto the shore, residents said.

A house destroyed from Hurricane Michael is seen near Lanark Village, Florida. Photograph: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

“We had houses that were on one side of the street and now they’re on the other,” said Mayor Bo Patterson, who watched trees fly by his window as he rode out the storm in his home seven blocks from the beach.

Mr Patterson estimated 1,000 homes were completely or partially destroyed in his town of 3,500 people.

Jordon Tood (31), a charter boat captain in Port St. Joe, said: “There were mandatory evacuation orders, but only idiots like us stuck around.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this craziness,” said Tamara’s cafe owner Danny Itzkovitz (54). “We’ve had storms before - in ‘05 we had four or five in a row. I didn’t even take the boards off my window. But, holy smokes, this one kicked our butt.”

The interior of a Family Dollar Store that had the storefront ripped off is seen in Millville, Florida. Photograph: EMILY KASK/AFP/Getty Images

The storm peeled back part of the gym roof and tore off a wall at Jinks Middle School in Panama City. A year ago, the school welcomed students and families displaced by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

With a low barometric pressure recorded at 919 millibars, a measure of a hurricane’s force, Michael was the third strongest storm on record to hit the continental United States, behind only Hurricane Camille on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1969 and the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 in the Florida Keys.

It weakened overnight to a tropical storm.

Many of the injured in Florida were taken to hard-hit Panama City, 32km northwest of Mexico Beach.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center treated some but the hospital evacuated 130 patients as it faced challenges running on generators after the storm knocked out power, ripped off part of its roof and smashed windows.

Denesia Arcos and Dymond Turner sit on a car while surveying damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida. Photograph: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Almost 1.2 million homes and businesses were without power from Florida to Virginia on Thursday because of the storm.

The number of people in emergency shelters was expected to swell to 20,000 across five states by Friday, said the American Red Cross. – Reuters