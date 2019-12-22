Thirteen people shot at house party in Chicago, police say

Thirteen people have been injured at a house party in Chicago, with four critically injured, police said.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies”, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said.

Two people are being questioned, Mr Waller added.

Police have recovered a revolver. Mr Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city’s Englewood neighbourhood. The shooting started inside, and then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house. Shots were also fired at a third property nearby. He described the shooting as an “isolated incident”.

Earlier, police announced that a number of people had been shot in the early hours of Sunday at a house on Chicago’s South Side. Details about the number of victims and the extent of injuries were not immediately available.

Chicago police were due to hold a press conference, said spokesman Tom Ahern. Police said the shooting took place on 57th and May Streets.

That location corresponds to a residential block near a park in Englewood. A 57-year-old resident of the neighbourhood told the Chicago Tribune that he was woken by at least five gunshots.

