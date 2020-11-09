The Biden-Trump US election voter turnout hit a 50-year high

Turn-out in the US election has hit a 50-year high and eclipsed the record set in Barack Obama’s triumph in 2008, in what analysts are calling an extraordinary engagement in what amounted to a referendum on Donald Trump’s leadership.

The figures came as Mr Trump maintained his silence despite earlier threats of legal action to prove voter fraud, a stance now interpreted as less about trying to change the result as providing an off-ramp for a loss the president cannot grasp.

With votes still being counted on Sunday, the tallied ballots accounted for 62 per cent of the eligible voting-age population in the US. That is a 0.4 percentage point increase so far over the rate hit in 2008, when the nation elected its first black president.

The sheer number of votes also set records, although that is a less remarkable milestone given the country’s growing population.

So far 148 million votes have been tallied, with Democrat Joe Biden winning more than 75 million — the highest number for a presidential candidate in history. Mr Trump received more than 70 million — the highest total for a losing candidate.

Covid taskforce

President-elect Biden will name a coronavirus task force as early as Monday following his victory in the US presidential election.

Although Mr Biden will not assume the presidency until January 20th, a transition team has been established and is to step up activity in the coming weeks, though a decision on cabinet members is not expected until after Thanksgiving in late November.

However, in a sign of the priority being given by the president-elect to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, he will unveil a new task force on Monday. It will be co-chaired by former surgeon general during the Obama administration Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler.

It comes as more than 126,000 new Covid-19 cases were announced in the United States – the highest daily record so far.

Meanwhile, counting continued in a handful of states over the weekend as some races were yet to be called. Though Nevada was called for Mr Biden on Saturday, after he had won Pennsylvania with its 20 electoral college votes, a final result in Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina were still awaited, though the latter is expected to be called for Donald Trump.

In Arizona, Mr Trump narrowed the gap with Mr Biden to 18,500 votes on Sunday with more ballots expected to be declared in the greater Phoenix area.

But Mr Biden increased his lead in Georgia, which is awaiting votes from military and overseas voters as well as provisional ballots. Nonetheless, a recount will take place in the state, the secretary of state has said, given the extremely tight margin in the result.

Mr Trump, who played golf in Virginia on Saturday and Sunday, has not yet conceded the race, and has launched a number of legal challenges in different states as he seeks to claim victory. While some reports on Sunday suggested that his wife Melania was encouraging him to concede, the first lady appeared to endorse her husband’s suggestion that “illegal” votes were behind Mr Biden’s victory.

“The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted,” she tweeted. “We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

Mr Trump’a campaign aides, senior Republican officials and other allies have told AP the president’s threatened legal action is more about creating a more palatable exit strategy from the White House and keeping supporters on side than it is about proving electoral wrongdoing.

Signs critical of Donald Trump hang on the the security fence that surrounds the White House this weekend. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

‘Hard to imagine’

The result is the highest turn-out rate from eligible voters since 1968, according to data from the Associated Press (AP) and the United States Elections Project, which tracks turn-out. Experts think the 2020 rate could hit heights not seen since the beginning of the 20th century, before all women were allowed to vote.

“It’s hard to imagine we can get higher than this,” said Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida who runs the Elections Project.

Many of the states with the biggest turnout increases — including Arizona, Texas and Georgia — were new battlegrounds in the presidential race, places where Democrats sought to mobilise new voters and shift Republican strongholds. – additional reporting with PA