Texas police seek clues to explain Walmart shooting that killed 20

Police and FBI investigators in Texas searched for clues on Sunday to explain what drove a young gunman from the Dallas area to kill 20 people at a Walmart store hundreds of miles away in the border city of El Paso.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said Saturday morning’s rampage appeared to be a hate crime, and police cited a “manifesto” they attributed to the suspect as evidence that the bloodshed was racially motivated.

Police said the suspect in Saturday’s shooting was a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb some 1,046 km east of El Paso, which lies along the Rio Grande across the US-Mexico border from Ciudad Juarez.

Multiple news media outlets, citing law enforcement officials, named the accused assailant as Patrick Crusius.

Local television station KTSM-TV published two photos it cited a law enforcement source as saying were security-camera images of the suspect as he entered the Walmart, glasses, khaki trousers and a dark T-shirt, and wielding an assault-style rifle. He appeared to be wearing headphones or ear protection.

CCTV image shows the gunman identified as Patrick Crusius, 21 years old, as he enters a Walmart store in El Paso. Photograph: Courtesy of KTSM 9/KTSM 9 news Channel/AFP/Getty Images

In a briefing for reporters on Saturday night, an El Paso police spokesman sergeant Robert Gomez, said police were interviewing the suspect, while investigators continued to collect evidence at the crime scene.

Several local politicians said the gunman was an outsider, suggesting he had travelled hundreds of miles from the Dallas area to commit mass murder. But Mr Gomez declined to say how long the suspect might have been in El Paso before the shooting.

Authorities did not offer a precise motive. However, El Paso police chief Greg Allen said investigators were examining a “manifesto” from the suspect indicating “there is a potential nexus to a hate crime”.

A four-page statement posted on 8chan, an online message board often used by extremists, and believed to have been written by the suspect, called the Walmart attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas”.

Several law enforcement agencies responding to the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Photograph: Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP

It also expressed for support for the gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March.

President Trump's racism does not just offend our sensibilities; it fundamentally changes the character of this country. And it leads to violence. pic.twitter.com/SbuxGneFnh — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 4, 2019

CNN reported that the FBI had opened a domestic terror investigation into the Texas shooting.

“We are going to aggressively prosecute it both as capital murder but also as a hate crime, which is exactly what it appears to be,” Mr Abbott told reporters.

Police said the suspect opened fire with a rifle on shoppers, many of them in the mall for back-to-school supplies, then surrendered to officers who confronted him outside the store.

Texas governor Greg Abbott at a briefing following the shooting in El Paso. Photogrpah: by Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images

‘Stoking racism’

El Paso native Beto O’Rourke, who is running for the Democratic nomination for US president, and previously represented the Texas city for six years in Congress, accused Donald Trump of being a “racist” who was trying to make Americans “afraid” of migrants, and drew connections to a resurgence in white nationalism and xenophobic politics in the US.

There was a link between Mr Trump’s hostile comments about Muslims, migrants and people of colour to a rise in hate crimes, Mr O’Rourke told CNN after cutting short campaigning in Nevada to return to El Paso.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Photograph: Larry W Smith/EPA

Asked if the shooting was Mr Trump’s fault for inflaming hatred, he said “yes”.

“We’ve had a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years during an administration where you have a president who has called Mexicans rapists and criminals, though Mexican immigrants commit crimes at a far lower rate than people born in this country.

“He has tried to make us afraid of them – attempting to ban all Muslims from this country. The day that he signed that executive order the mosque in Victoria, Texas was burned to the ground. Those chants that we heard in Greenville North Carolina – ‘send her back’ – talking about fellow American citizens duly elected to represent their constituents in Congress...

“He is a racist. He is stoking racism in this country ... and it fundamentally changes the character of the country and leads to violence.”

On Twitter, Mr Trump branded the shooting “an act of cowardice”, adding, “I know that I stand with everyone in this country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

On Sunday morning, Mr Trump, who is spending the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, tweeted: “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. ” He had yet to address the public in person.

The massacre came just six days after the last major outbreak of US gun violence in a public place – a food festival in California, where a teenager killed three people with an assault rifle and injured a dozen others before taking his own life in a hail of police gunfire.

The Texas killings were followed just 13 hours later by another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman in body armour killed at least nine people and wounded 26 others early on Sunday in the city’s downtown historic district before he was shot dead by police.

People hold their mobile phones with flash on during a vigil in Ciudad Juarez, which lies just over the border from El Paso in Mexico. Photograph: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

Victims

El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, together with the neighbouring city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, form a metropolitan border area of some 2.5 million residents constituting the largest bilingual, bi-national population in North America.

Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel Lopez Obradór said three Mexican nationals were among the 20 people killed in the shooting, and six others were among 26 victims who were wounded.

Mr Gomez said investigators were still determining the sequence of events. But video clips from the scene showed victims lying on the ground inside and outside the store. One shopper told Reuters the gunshots sounded like they began outside the building and then moved inside.

People donate blood at a blood bank in El Paso, Texas. Photograph: Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times

El Paso mayor Dee Margo said police responded to the shooting within six minutes.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of pandemonium as shoppers fled, including Kianna Long who was at the Walmart with her husband when they heard gunfire.

The couple sprinted through a stock room at the back of the store before huddling with other customers in a shipping area, she recounted. “People were panicking and running,” Ms Long said. “They were running close to the floor, people were dropping on the floor.” – Reuters, the Guardian