Texas and Louisiana brace for arrival of Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura was expected to rapidly strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday on a steady track to hit the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast after dark, causing catastrophic damage, the National Hurricane Centre said.

The storm, already a Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane intensity, was about 465km southeast of Galveston, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 185km/h, the Miami-based forecaster said. Category 4 hurricanes can pack winds of up to 250km/h.

Skies were dark and a light rain was falling on Wednesday morning in the island city of Galveston, which was mostly boarded up.

Randall Gilmore, a 48-year-old maintenance worker, was riding his bike along the city’s sea wall, watching the clouds roll in. Work had prevented him from evacuating yet, but he planned to move to nearby Texas City in the afternoon.

“This storm doesn’t look like it’ll be bad so far, but I feel it’s better to leave. You never know what to expect with these storms. Sometimes hurricanes can fuel tornadoes, and I don?t want to be here in Galveston if that happens,” Mr Gilmore said.

More than 420,000 Texas residents and another 200,000 people in neighbouring Louisiana were under mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday.

“You only have a few hours to prepare and evacuate for #HurricaneLaura. Wherever you are by noon is where you?ll have to ride out the storm,” Louisiana governor John Edwards tweeted Wednesday morning.

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. #Laura pic.twitter.com/bV4jzT3Chd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

Crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been paralysed as companies batten down operations. Output cuts are nearing 90 per cent, a level not seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

State and federal emergency management agencies were rushing to provide shelter accommodations and get first responders in place.

Inland penetration

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor posted pictures of teams bringing portable shelters to Camp Beauregard, Louisiana on Tuesday, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state’s National Guard was in place with high-water vehicles and rescue helicopters.

The storm was moving at about 24 km/h per hour Wednesday morning. Storm surge along the Gulf Coast could raise water levels to as high as 3.7m to 4.6m in Intracoastal City and Morgan City, Louisiana, and Laura would likely drop 13 to 25cm of rain over the region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas,” the NHC said in a Wednesday morning advisory. “All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours.”

The storm was also expected to spawn tornadoes Wednesday night over Louisiana, far southeastern Texas, and southwestern Mississippi, the NHC said. It added there would likely be widespread flooding in urban areas from far eastern Texas across Louisiana and Arkansas from Wednesday to Thursday.

Laura battered the Caribbean over the weekend, killing 24 people between the Dominican Republic and Haiti and damaging thousands of homes and electricity infrastructure.

Social distanced sheltering

Texas is just coming down from a period of peak Covid-19 cases and deaths, and there are currently some 108,000 active cases of the virus, according to the state health department.

More than 41,000 hospital beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients as of Tuesday, including more than 12,000 in Houston and Galveston, state data showed.

Hidalgo County, Texas, urged voluntary evacuation in the coastal region surrounding Houston, and shelters were set up in San Antonio, Dallas and Austin. Thousands of evacuees would be sheltered at hotels in Austin to encourage social distancing, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Houston, which lies in Laura’s path and has closed public Covid-19 testing sites ahead of the storm, was pummelled in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey, which killed at least 68 people and caused $125 billion (€105 billion) in property damage. The fourth largest US city, with 2.3 million residents, Houston is about 70km north of the open water of the Gulf of Mexico.

Lina Hidalgo, the top executive for Harris County, which encompasses Houston, warned of deadly winds and a destructive storm surge after Laura makes landfall.

“This storm certainly can cause unprecedented devastation,” Hidalgo said at a news conference on Tuesday. “We truly have to say: Prepare for the worst.” – Reuters