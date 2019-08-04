Ten people, including suspect, killed in Dayton, Ohio, shooting

Ten people, including one suspect, were killed early on Sunday in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and at least 16 others were taken to area hospitals with injuries, police said on Twitter.

It is the second US mass shooting in less than 24 hours and the third in a week.

Officers responded to a shooting that began at 1 a.m. on East Fifth Street in the city’s Oregon entertainment district, the Dayton Police Department said.

It said on Twitter that officers were “in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly.” The police said the gunman also died.

Terrea Little, a spokeswoman at Miami Valley Hospital, confirmed the hospital had received 16 patients from the shooting but had no information on their conditions.

An employee at Ned Peppers, a bar on the street, wrote in a post on Instagram that “all of our staff is safe and our hearts go out to everyone involved as we gather information.”

It was the latest tragedy in a particularly brutal week for gun violence in the United States.

The shooting came less than a day after a gunman in El Paso, Texas, left at least 20 dead and 26 others wounded inside a Walmart store. Last week, a gunman killed three people and wounded 13 others in a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

In all, there have been at least 32 mass shootings, defined as three or more killings in a single episode, in the United States this year. –NYT/Reuters